Aveanna Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Apr 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (Aveanna) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 38,236,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol AVAH.

Aveanna has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,735,400 shares of its common stock. The offering is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Barclays, J.P. Morgan, BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse are acting as joint lead book-running managers, and BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities are acting as book-running managers for the offering. Raymond James, Stephens Inc., Drexel Hamilton and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to this offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847;
  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by email at [email protected] or by collect telephone at 1-212-834-4533;
  • BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at (800) 414-3627; or
  • Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1-800-221-1037.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Aveanna is a leading, diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna directly addresses the most pressing challenges facing the U.S. healthcare system by providing safe, high-quality care in the home, the lower cost care setting preferred by patients.

Contact

Ross Lovern
Kekst CNC
(917) 842-7205
[email protected]


