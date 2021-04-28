CF Energy Announces Financial Results For The Year ended December 31, 2020

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp., (TSX-V: CFY) (CF Energy or the Company, together with its subsidiaries, the Group), an energy provider in the Peoples Republic of China (the PRC or China), announces that the Company has filed its audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Results for the year ended December 31, 2020

In millions 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Revenue 368.2 438.0 (69.8 ) -16 % 71.6 84.2 (12.6 ) -15 % Gross Profit 140.1 174.7 (34.6 ) -20 % 27.2 33.6 (6.4 ) -19 % Gross Profit Margin 38.1 % 39.9 % -1.8 % 38.1 % 39.9 % -1.8 % Net Profit 45.6 47.2 (1.6 ) -3 % 8.9 9.1 (0.2 ) -2 % Adjusted net Profit 36.2 45.8 (9.6 ) -21 % 7.2 8.9 (1.7 ) -19 % EBITDA 91.5 96.4 (4.9 ) -5 % 17.7 18.4 (0.7 ) -4 % Adjusted EBITDA 82.1 95.0 (12.9 ) -14 % 16.0 18.2 (2.2 ) -12 %

Revenue in 2020 was RMB368.2 million (approx. CAD71.6 million), a decrease of RMB69.8 million (approx. CAD12.6 million), or 16%, from RMB438.0 million (approx. CAD84.2 million) for in 2019. The drop in revenue mainly reflected the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our core businesses in 2020.

Gross profit in 2020 was RMB140.1 million (approx. CAD27.2 million), a decrease of RMB34.6 million (approx. CAD6.4 million), or 20%, from RMB174.7 million (approx. CAD33.6 million) in 2019. Gross margin in 2020 was 38.1%, a slight decrease of 1.8 percentage points as compared to 39.9% in 2019. Lower gross profit and margin in 2020 were mainly attributable to the higher mix of revenue from residential customers with lower margin than commercial customers with higher margin and the lowering of gas selling price as a result of price control imposed by the Sanya government which commenced from August 1, 2020, and these were partially offset by the decrease in consumption of LNG with relatively higher cost than PNG for our gas distribution business.

In millions 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD Net profit for the year 45.6 47.2 (1.6 ) -3 % 8.9 9.1 (0.2 ) -2 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (11.4 ) (0.5 ) (10.9 ) >999 % (2.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.1 ) >999 % Government grant (5.2 ) - (5.2 ) 100 % (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) 100 % Recognition (reversal) of share-based payment expenses 1.7 (3.3 ) 5.0 -150 % 0.4 (0.6 ) 1.0 -151 % Impairment loss recognized on termination of operation of a subsidiary 5.5 - 5.5 100 % 1.1 - 1.1 100 % Listing expenses - 2.4 (2.4 ) -100 % - 0.5 (0.5 ) -100 % Adjusted net profit for the year (non-IFRS) 36.2 45.8 (9.6 ) -21 % 7.2 8.9 (1.7 ) -19 %

Net profit in 2020 was RMB45.6 million (approx. CAD8.9 million), a slight decrease of RMB1.6 million (approx. CAD0.2 million), or 3%, from RMB47.2 million (approx. CAD9.1 million) in 2019. Net profit in 2020 included non-recurring items. On a comparable basis, after excluding the gain in fair value change on derivative financial instrument of RMB11.4 million (approx. CAD2.2 million) in respect of the commitment by the estate of Mr. Lin to subscribe for common shares under a related party loan (please refer to the Related Party Transaction section of the MD&A for more details), the non-recurring government relief of RMB5.2 million (approx. CAD1.0 million), share-based payment charges of RMB1.7 million (approx. CAD0.4 million), impairment loss on termination of operation of a subsidiary of RMB5.5 million (approx. CAD1.1 million), the Company reported a comparatively respectable adjusted net profit of RMB36.2 million (approx. CAD7.2 million) in 2020, a decrease of RMB9.6 million (approx. CAD1.7 million), or 21% from to that of RMB45.8 million (approx. CAD8.9 million) reported in 2019.

In millions 2020 2019 Change % 2020 2019 Change % (except for % figures) RMB RMB RMB CAD CAD CAD EBITDA for the year 91.5 96.4 (4.9 ) -5 % 17.7 18.4 (0.7 ) -4 % Non-recurring items Fair value change on derivative financial instrument (11.4 ) (0.5 ) (10.9 ) >999 % (2.2 ) (0.1 ) (2.1 ) >999 % Government grant (5.2 ) - (5.2 ) 100 % (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) 100 % Recognition (reversal) of share-based payment expenses 1.7 (3.3 ) 5.0 -150 % 0.4 (0.6 ) 1.0 -151 % Impairment loss recognized on termination of operation of a subsidiary 5.5 - 5.5 100 % 1.1 - 1.1 100 % Listing expenses - 2.4 (2.4 ) -100 % 0.5 (0.5 ) -100 % Adjusted EBITDA for the year 82.1 95.0 (12.9 ) -14 % 16.0 18.2 (2.2 ) -12 %

EBITDA in 2020 was RMB91.5 million (approx. CAD17.8 million), a decrease of RMB4.9 million (approx. CAD0.7 million), or 5% from RMB96.4 million (approx. CAD18.5 million) in 2019.

On a comparable basis, the adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was RMB82.1 million (approx. CAD16.0 million), a decrease of RMB12.9 million (approx. CAD2.2 million), or 14%, from RMB95.0 million (approx. CAD18.2 million) in 2019.

Chairman statement

Ann Siyin Lin, CEO and Chair of the Board, states that:

We are very encouraged to see the momentum of economic recovery continuing to pick up following the successful abatement of COVID-19 pandemic which affected all industries in China in the early part of the 2020 year. With the lifting of restrictions and quarantine measures in China which saw recovery of revenue from our core businesses from being 26% down in the first half of 2020 to a recovered level of only 16% down overall for the year. Despite the negative impact of the pandemic and the compulsory price reduction in gas sales price on the top line, we have maintained respectable adjusted bottom line profit as compared with that for the 2019 year.

On the smart energy front, we saw the Meishan Project officially commence operation in March 2021 after it successfully completed its earlier test run before the Chinese New Year holidays, and the Haitang Bay Integrated Smart Energy Project expecting to commence commercial operation in early Q3 2021. Our EV battery swap business made its debut in the 2020 year with the first station beginning operations in July 2020 followed by another one in Haitang Bay.

Going forward, we expect to be under more pressure with further gas sales price reductions and the implementation of the new policy to adjust and/or eliminate certain meter upgrade fees and non-contracted individual customers connection fees in Hainan effective from March 1, 2021 which will impact on our traditional profitable pipeline construction business. In the long run, while our integrated smart energy and EV battery swap businesses will help to lessen the Groups sole reliance on the natural gas market, which is highly susceptible to impact of the pandemic and government regulatory and policy changes, they will also be the main drivers for growth and profitability going forward. We will continue to take proactive actions to mitigate potential challenges which the Company may face for sustained long-term growth and enhancement of return to our shareholders.

The audited consolidated financial results and Managements Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) can be downloaded from www.SEDAR.com or from the Company's website at www.cfenergy.com.

About CF Energy Corp.

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the stock symbol CFY. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of Chinas the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSXV for the 2018 year.

