Agenus to Present at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that it will give two presentations at the 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting poster sessions. The ASCO meeting will be held from June 4 8, 2021.



Presentation Details:

Abstract title: Differentiated activity profile for the PD-1 inhibitor balstilimab

Abstract number: 5529

Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Presenting author: Cailin Joyce, PhD

Abstract title: Initial findings of the first-in-human Phase I study of AGEN2373, a conditionally active CD137 agonist antibody, in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors

Abstract number: 2634

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Presenting author: Anthony Tolcher, MD

Full abstracts will be released on Wednesday, May 19. The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting will take place virtually on June 4 8, 2021.

About balstilimab

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. PD-1 is a negative regulator of immune activation that is considered a foundational target within the immuno-oncology market. Balstilimab is currently in clinical trials as monotherapy and in combination with Agenus anti-CTLA-4, zalifrelimab, in an ongoing Phase 2 study for recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer.

A Biologics License Application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the use of balstilimab to treat recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer.

About AGEN2373

AGEN2373 is a novel, fully human monoclonal conditionally active CD137 agonist antibody designed to selectively enhance CD137 co-stimulatory signaling in activated immune cells while mitigating side effects associated with systemic activation of CD137. CD137 (4-1BB) is a positive regulator of the immune system that is highly upregulated on activated T cells (adaptive immune cells) and NK cells (innate immune cells).

AGEN2373 is advancing in a Phase 1 clinical trial against solid tumors.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary), and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

