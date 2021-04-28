Nautilus Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.3 per share and the market cap of $524.9 million, Nautilus stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Nautilus is shown in the chart below.

Because Nautilus is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.5% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Nautilus has a cash-to-debt ratio of 2.61, which is better than 74% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Nautilus at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Nautilus is strong. This is the debt and cash of Nautilus over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Nautilus has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $552.6 million and earnings of $1.83 a share. Its operating margin is 17.82%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Nautilus is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Nautilus over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Nautilus's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 82% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. Nautilus's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.7%, which ranks better than 78% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Nautilus's ROIC is 70.78 while its WACC came in at 12.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Nautilus is shown below:

Overall, Nautilus (NYSE:NLS, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78% of the companies in Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Nautilus stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

