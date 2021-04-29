Resolutions Adopted at the General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacific on April 27, 2021

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (: PAC; BMV: GAP) (the Company or GAP) announces the following resolutions adopted at the Annual General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meetings held on April 27, 2021, with a quorum of 87.2% and 90.2%, respectively:



ANNUAL GENERAL ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

RESOLUTIONS

I. In accordance with Article 28, Section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law, the following were approved:



The Chief Executive Officers report regarding the results of operations for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with Article 44, Section XI of the Mexican Securities Market Law and Article 172 of the Mexican General Corporations Law, together with the external auditors report, with respect to the Company on an unconsolidated basis in accordance with Mexican Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS), as well as with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), each based on the Companys most recent financial statements under both standards, as well as the 2020 Sustainability Report.



Board of directors comments to the Chief Executive Officers report.



Board of directors report in accordance with Article 172, clause b, of the Mexican General Corporations Law, regarding the Companys main accounting policies and criteria, as well as the information used to prepare the Companys financial statements.



Report on transactions and activities undertaken by the Companys board of directors during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, pursuant to the Mexican Securities Market Law.



The annual report on the activities undertaken by the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee in accordance with Article 43 of the Mexican Securities Market Law, as well as ratification of the actions of the various committees, and release from further obligations.



Report on the Companys compliance with tax obligations for the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2019, and instruction to Company officials to comply with tax obligations corresponding to the fiscal year from January 1 and ended December 31, 2020, in accordance with Article 26, Section III of the Mexican Fiscal Code.



II. APPROVAL of the ratification of the actions by our Board of Directors and officers and release from further obligations in the fulfillment of their duties as approved by the governing bodies.



III. APPROVAL of the Companys financial statements, on an unconsolidated basis in accordance with MFRS for purposes of calculating legal reserves, net income, fiscal effects related to dividend payments and capital reduction, as applicable, and approval of the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS for their publication to financial markets, with respect to operations that took place during the fiscal year from January 1 to December 31, 2020; and approval of the external auditors report regarding the aforementioned financial statements.



IV. APPROVAL of the Companys net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, reported in its unconsolidated financial statements in accordance with MFRS presented in agenda item above, which was Ps.1,852,505,651.00 (ONE BILLION, EIGHT HUNDRED FIFTY-TWO MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED FIVE THOUSAND, SIXHUNDRED AND FIFTY-ONE PESOS 00/100 M.N., the allocation of this amount will be applied towards increasing the Companys retained earnings account, since the level of the Companys legal reserve meets the legal requirements to which it is subject.



V. APPROVAL for the cancellation of any amounts outstanding under the share repurchase program approved at the General Ordinary Shareholders Meeting that took place on July 1, 2020, and approval of Ps. 3,000,000,000.00 (THREE BILLIONPESOS 00/100 M.N.) as the maximum amount to be allocated toward the repurchase of the Companys shares or credit instruments that represent such shares for the 12-month period following April 27, 2021, in accordance with Article 56, Section IV of the Mexican Securities Market Law.



VI. RATIFICATION of the four members of the Board of Directors and their respective alternates named by the Series BB shareholders as follows:



Proprietary Alternate Laura Dez Barroso Azcrraga

Mara ngeles Rubio Alfayate

Juan Gallardo Thurlow

Carlos Laviada Ocejo

Eduardo Snchez Navarro Redo

Carlos Manuel Porrn Surez

Alejandro Cortina Gallardo

Emilio Rotondo Incln



VII. It is registered that there was no designation of person(s) that will serve as member(s) of the Companys board of directors, by any holder or group of holders of Series B shares that owns, individually or collectively, 10% or more of the Companys capital stock.

VIII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Carlos Crdenas Guzmn, Mr. Joaqun Vargas Guajardo, Mr. lvaro Fernndez Garza, Mr. Juan Dez-Canedo Ruz, Mr. ngel Losada Moreno and Mr. Luis Tellez Kuenzler, as members of the Board of Directors, designated by the Series B shareholders. In addition, Mr. Alfredo de Jess Casar Prez was ratified.



As of this date, the Board of Directors will be comprised as follows:

Proprietary Alternate Laura Dez Barroso Azcrraga

Mara ngeles Rubio Alfayate

Juan Gallardo Thurlow

Carlos Laviada Ocejo

Carlos Crdenas Guzmn

Joaqun Vargas Guajardo

lvaro Fernndez Garza

Juan Dez-Canedo Ruz

ngel Losada Moreno

Luis Tellez Kuenzler

Alfredo de Jess Casar Prez

Eduardo Snchez Navarro Redo

Carlos Manuel Porrn Surez

Alejandro Cortina Gallardo

Emilio Rotondo Incln

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable

Not applicable



IX. RATIFICATION of Ms. Laura Dez Barroso Azcrraga as Chairwoman of the Companys board of directors, and the ratification of Mr. Eduardo Snchez Navarro Redo as Alternate, in accordance with Article 16 of the Companys by-laws.

X. APPROVAL of (i) the compensation paid to the members of the Companys Board of Directors during the 2020 fiscal year and (ii) the compensation to be paid to the Companys Board of Directors for the 2021 fiscal year, with a payment method of 100% attendance.



XI. RATIFICATION of Mr. lvaro Fernndez Garza, as member of the Board of Directors designated by the Series B shareholders to serve as a member of the Companys Nominations and Compensation Committee, in accordance with Article 28 of the Companys bylaws



XII. RATIFICATION of Mr. Carlos Crdenas Guzmn as President of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee.



The Audit and Corporate Practices Committee will be comprised as follows:

Carlos Crdenas Guzmn, Chairman

ngel Losada Moreno, Member

Juan Dez-Canedo Ruz, Member

XIII. The report regarding acquisitions of goods or services or contracting of projects or asset sales that are equal to or greater than US$ 3,000,000.00 (THREE MILLION U.S. DOLLARS), or its equivalent in Mexican pesos or other legal tender in circulation outside Mexico, or, if applicable, regarding transactions with relevant shareholders, in compliance with Article 29 of the Companys bylaws.



XIV. APPROVAL of the special delegates that can appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at this meeting.



EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING RESOLUTIONS

APPROVAL of the cancellation of 35,424,453 (THIRTY-FIVE MILLION FOUR HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR THOUSAND, FOUR HUNDRED FIFTY-THREE) treasury shares.



APPROVAL to reduce the Companys shareholders equity by a total amount of Ps. 2,000,000.00 (TWO BILLION PESOS 00/100 M.N.), to be distributed among outstanding shares at the time of payment, which will be made within the 12 (TWELVE) months following its approval.



Make all the legal and corporate changes necessary as a result of the resolutions approved at this Shareholders Meeting.



APPROVAL of special delegates that can appear before a notary public to formalize the resolutions adopted at this meeting.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacfico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexicos Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAPs shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAC and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GAP. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

