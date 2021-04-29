MedMen to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021





MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MedMen or the Company) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, confirmed that it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended March 27, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.









Following the release of these financial results, at 5:00 PM Eastern that same day, MedMen will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer, Tom Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, Reece Fulgham, and Chief Operating Officer, Tim Bossidy, to discuss the results in further detail.









Webcast Information:









A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of MedMens website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.medmen.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx and will be archived for replay.









Calling Information:









Toll Free Dial-In Number: (844) 559-7829









International Dial-In Number: (647) 689-5387









Conference ID: 1589768









ABOUT MEDMEN:









MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.









