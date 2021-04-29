The Fed Stays Dovish as the Economy Gains Steam

The Federal Reserve finished its two-day April Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting without any surprises for financial markets.

On the one side, it recognized that the U.S. economy is gaining momentum thanks to vaccinations and the ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus. On the other side, it re-affirmed its dovish traditional and non-traditional monetary policy, meaning that it will continue to add liquidity to the money and capital markets. Wall Street has well anticipated both statements.

In the press conference that followed, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he thinks the economy has a long way to go before it reaches full employment, one of the Federal Reserve's policy mandates, thus making a case for continuing to add liquidity in the economy to keep interest rates low.

While low interest rates will support consumer and investment spending and help the economic recovery gain momentum, they risk accelerating inflation, which has begun to show up in conventional price gauges.

For instance, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their products, rose 1% in March over the previous month. At the same time, the March final demand index increased 4.2% for the 12 months ended in March. That's above the Fed's normal 2% inflation target.



The March PPI gain followed a 2.8% increase in February, the most significant advance in producer prices since September of 2011.

Wall Street has taken notice, as evidenced by the spike in Treasury yields, which have more than doubled since last August.

But Fed officials consider the recent spike in inflation as "temporary" due to bottlenecks. They credit this with delays in how the supply chain is adjusting as the U.S. economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, holding that inflation will ease as price hikes will gradually temper off as supply catches up with demand.

Meanwhile, Fed officials have further indicated that they are willing to accept higher inflation until the economy fully recovers. Apparently, the Federal Reserve wants to avoid the Bank of Japan's mistakes, which caused a deflationary trap while trying to avoid inflation, counting more than three lost decades of economic growth with inflation nowhere in sight.

