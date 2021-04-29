The Fed Stays Dovish as the Economy Gains Steam

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Fed Stays Dovish as the Economy Gains Steam

The Federal Reserve finished its two-day April meeting without any surprises for financial markets

Author's Avatar
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Federal Reserve finished its two-day April Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting without any surprises for financial markets.

On the one side, it recognized that the U.S. economy is gaining momentum thanks to vaccinations and the ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus. On the other side, it re-affirmed its dovish traditional and non-traditional monetary policy, meaning that it will continue to add liquidity to the money and capital markets. Wall Street has well anticipated both statements.

In the press conference that followed, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that he thinks the economy has a long way to go before it reaches full employment, one of the Federal Reserve's policy mandates, thus making a case for continuing to add liquidity in the economy to keep interest rates low.

While low interest rates will support consumer and investment spending and help the economic recovery gain momentum, they risk accelerating inflation, which has begun to show up in conventional price gauges.

For instance, the Producer Price Index (PPI), which measures the average change over time in the selling prices received by domestic producers for their products, rose 1% in March over the previous month. At the same time, the March final demand index increased 4.2% for the 12 months ended in March. That's above the Fed's normal 2% inflation target.

The March PPI gain followed a 2.8% increase in February, the most significant advance in producer prices since September of 2011.

Wall Street has taken notice, as evidenced by the spike in Treasury yields, which have more than doubled since last August.

But Fed officials consider the recent spike in inflation as "temporary" due to bottlenecks. They credit this with delays in how the supply chain is adjusting as the U.S. economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, holding that inflation will ease as price hikes will gradually temper off as supply catches up with demand.

Meanwhile, Fed officials have further indicated that they are willing to accept higher inflation until the economy fully recovers. Apparently, the Federal Reserve wants to avoid the Bank of Japan's mistakes, which caused a deflationary trap while trying to avoid inflation, counting more than three lost decades of economic growth with inflation nowhere in sight.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.