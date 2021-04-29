Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the 2021 B. Riley Securities' Neuroscience Conference

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics ( YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Richard Peters, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2021 B. Riley Securities Neuroscience Conference.



The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at www.yumanity.com/events beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT, April 29.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Companys most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinsons disease. Yumanitys drug discovery platform enables the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming the toxicity of misfolded proteins associated with neurogenerative diseases. Yumanitys pipeline consists of additional programs focused on Lewy body dementia, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrigs disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimers disease. For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

