Capstone Announces 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting Results





Capstone Mining Corp. (Capstone or the Company) ( TSX:CS, Financial) announced the voting results from its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held April 28, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 292,218,097 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 71.34% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:









Number of Directors











% For











% Against











Number of Directors to be set at eight











99.88%











0.12%











Election of Directors











% of Votes For











% of Votes Withheld











George Brack











99.90%











0.10%











Robert Gallagher











99.16%











0.84%











Anne Giardini











99.96%











0.04%











Peter Meredith











99.13%











0.87%











Dale Peniuk











99.86%











0.14%











Darren Pylot











99.89%











0.11%











SeungWan Shon











99.91%











0.09%











Richard Zimmer











97.73%











2.27%











Appointment of Auditors











% For











% Withheld











To appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration











99.92%











0.08%











Approve Treasury Share Unit Plan











% For











% Against











Approve and ratify Capstones Treasury Share Unit Plan and all grants awarded by the Board of Directors on March 2, 2021 under such plan.











73.69%











26.31%











Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation











% For











% Against











To pass an advisory vote on Capstones approach to executive compensation (Say on Pay)











98.30%











1.70%













Detailed voting results for the 2021 AGM are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.









ABOUT CAPSTONE MINING CORP.





Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico. In addition, Capstone owns 100% of Santo Domingo, a large scale, fully permitted, copper-iron-gold project in Region III, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at www.capstonemining.com.





