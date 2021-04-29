Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with with losses are are encouraged to contact the firm before May 17, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. ( NEPT) investors that acquired shares between July 24, 2019 to February 16, 2021. Investors have until May 17, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

It is alleged in this complaint that Neptune made misleading and false statements to the market. Neptune suffered from higher costs to integrate the operations and assets of its SugarLeaf acquisition than it acknowledged, which placed a considerable strain on Neptunes capital reserves. It was reasonably foreseeable that Neptunes need to raise additional capital through additional stock offerings was reasonably foreseeable. Neptunes public statements were materially misleading and false throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Neptune.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firms founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising