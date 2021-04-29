Leidos Holdings, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before May 3, 2021; click here to submit trade information



LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (: LDOS) investors that acquired shares between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021. Investors have until May 3, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

On February 16, 2021, it was reported by Spruce Point Capital Management that Leidos $1.0 billion levered acquisition of L3Harris Security Detection and Automation business (SD&A) is experiencing significant problems, including product defects, that increase the likelihood of a material adverse effect. This report continued to allege that Leidos misstated its revenue, citing, for example, a $6 million variance between the third quarter 2020 investor presentation and a Form 10-Q, which raises the possibility that Leidos has booked fake revenue, or is keeping two sets of books. On February 16, 2021, Leidos stock dropped $3.41 per share, or roughly 3%, to close at $105.22 on following this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 3, 2021.

