CN Announces Election of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CN Announces Election of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

MONTREAL, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 9, 2021, were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CNs Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Meeting) on April 27, 2021 via online webcast are set out below.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Shauneen Bruder 532,655,67098.35%8,918,1851.65%
Julie Godin539,307,60699.58%2,266,3470.42%
Denise Gray 540,764,71399.85%809,2400.15%
Justin M. Howell540,769,67799.85%804,2760.15%
The Hon. Kevin G. Lynch 531,341,98898.11%10,231,9651.89%
Margaret A. McKenzie538,825,27299.49%2,748,6810.51%
James E. OConnor539,210,74099.56%2,363,2130.44%
Robert Pace527,524,51197.41%14,049,4422.59%
Robert L. Phillips514,952,02695.08%26,621,5434.92%
Jean-Jacques Ruest540,175,43499.74%1,398,5190.26%
Laura Stein540,518,83299.81%1,055,1210.19%

Robert Pace was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Mr. Pace is president and chief executive officer of The Pace Group Ltd., based in Halifax, N.S., which is engaged in radio broadcasting, real estate and environmental services.

On behalf of the CN Board of Directors, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to Ms. Denise Gray and Mr. Justin Howell. They are joining the Board of this iconic North American company at a very dynamic and exciting time in our corporate journey and we are all looking forward to the many contributions and insights they will bring to CN. In keeping with CNs ongoing commitment to ESG leadership, they will contribute valuable perspectives that will enhance CNs positioning for continued long-term success with a greater focus on diversity and inclusion, and sustainability.
- Robert Pace, Chair of the Board of CN.

Biographical information on all directors is available at http://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2021 will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

Meeting Questions
Any questions related to the Meeting that were not answered during the Meeting due to time constraints will be posted online and answered at www.cn.ca/en/investors. The questions and answers will remain available until one week after the Meeting.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canadas Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:
MediaInvestment Community
Mathieu GaudreaultPaul Butcher
Senior AdvisorVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations
1-833-946-3342
[email protected]		(514) 399-0052
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODIyNjEwOSM0MTQ1Nzk4IzIwMDY1NDM=
4a89d629-fb76-4728-b0ef-d2b637148fb8
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)