Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 364,566 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.72%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 89,268 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 349.58%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 216,514 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 181,967 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.03%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,604 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $291.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $665.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 89,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1070.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 137,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.72%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.59%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 364,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.96%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 181,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 29,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.04%. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 6,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 1,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider