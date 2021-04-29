Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend

- New Purchases: VBK, VO, IJR, CSX, IJH, ASML, SCZ, PBW, QQQE, CL, IBM, QCOM, SYY, FISV, NKE,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEU, VB, QQQ, COST, VEA, BND, VIG, VT, CVX, MSFT, VNQ, VOO, BAC, FB,
- Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPLV, DGRO, EFA, BRK.B, IGF, AMZN, AGG, AAPL, TSLA, SPY, FXZ, VYM, PG, D, DVY, JPM, HDV, UTF, GOOG, CMCSA, SBUX, T, V, XOM, SDY, RTX, OTIS, GE, PFE, CARR,
- Sold Out: DES, VGSH, EEMV, TMO, VTRS,
For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 364,566 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.72%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 89,268 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 349.58%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 216,514 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 181,967 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.03%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,604 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $291.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $665.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 89,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1070.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 137,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.72%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.59%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 364,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.96%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 181,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 29,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.04%. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 6,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 1,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros