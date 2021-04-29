Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend

New Purchases: VBK, VO, IJR, CSX, IJH, ASML, SCZ, PBW, QQQE, CL, IBM, QCOM, SYY, FISV, NKE,

VBK, VO, IJR, CSX, IJH, ASML, SCZ, PBW, QQQE, CL, IBM, QCOM, SYY, FISV, NKE, Added Positions: VTI, VEU, VB, QQQ, COST, VEA, BND, VIG, VT, CVX, MSFT, VNQ, VOO, BAC, FB,

VTI, VEU, VB, QQQ, COST, VEA, BND, VIG, VT, CVX, MSFT, VNQ, VOO, BAC, FB, Reduced Positions: USMV, EFAV, SPLV, DGRO, EFA, BRK.B, IGF, AMZN, AGG, AAPL, TSLA, SPY, FXZ, VYM, PG, D, DVY, JPM, HDV, UTF, GOOG, CMCSA, SBUX, T, V, XOM, SDY, RTX, OTIS, GE, PFE, CARR,

USMV, EFAV, SPLV, DGRO, EFA, BRK.B, IGF, AMZN, AGG, AAPL, TSLA, SPY, FXZ, VYM, PG, D, DVY, JPM, HDV, UTF, GOOG, CMCSA, SBUX, T, V, XOM, SDY, RTX, OTIS, GE, PFE, CARR, Sold Out: DES, VGSH, EEMV, TMO, VTRS,

Investment company Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Costco Wholesale Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 364,566 shares, 14.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.72% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 89,268 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 349.58% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 216,514 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 181,967 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.03% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,604 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.37%

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $291.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $233.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.89 and $97.66, with an estimated average price of $91.55. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $490.22 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $555.32. The stock is now traded at around $665.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.58%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.58%. The holding were 89,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1070.73%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 137,865 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.55%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $369.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.94%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $26.29 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.48 and $65.18, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.72%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -10.59%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 364,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.03%. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38. The stock is now traded at around $74.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -5.96%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 181,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $53.77 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $56.03. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 29,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.04%. The sale prices were between $42.63 and $45.56, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 6,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $417.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. still held 1,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.