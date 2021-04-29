Logo
McLean Asset Management Corp Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McLean Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McLean Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, McLean Asset Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McLean Asset Management Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mclean+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McLean Asset Management Corp
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,819 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 228,049 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,222 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,310 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,098 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 13,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $324.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

Reduced: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. McLean Asset Management Corp still held 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.



