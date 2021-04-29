McLean Asset Management Corp Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: AGG, VGSH, VZ, VTIP, KLAC, LOW, VNQ, LLY, EL, MS, ROST, SBNY,

Investment company McLean Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McLean Asset Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, McLean Asset Management Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,819 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 228,049 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,222 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,310 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,098 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 13,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,168 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $260.33 and $337.18, with an estimated average price of $301.79. The stock is now traded at around $324.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 742 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $196.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 18,636 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 70.05%. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 26,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85.

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.23%. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. McLean Asset Management Corp still held 10,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.