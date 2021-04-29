Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Enphase Energy Inc, Citigroup Inc, TJX Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Equinix Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC

New Purchases: ENPH, C, TJX, FRC, LULU, AZEK, CVX,

ENPH, C, TJX, FRC, LULU, AZEK, CVX, Added Positions: AZRE, REGN, SBUX, TDOC, V, AQUA, TPIC, HD, COST, DHI, HASI, ALLY, CNC, JPM, DHR, CVS, ELAN, GOOG, MSCI, NFLX, POST, GILD, TT, BE, MA, VMC, IBN, SQM, BFAM, DXCM, SEDG, FSLR,

AZRE, REGN, SBUX, TDOC, V, AQUA, TPIC, HD, COST, DHI, HASI, ALLY, CNC, JPM, DHR, CVS, ELAN, GOOG, MSCI, NFLX, POST, GILD, TT, BE, MA, VMC, IBN, SQM, BFAM, DXCM, SEDG, FSLR, Reduced Positions: EVA, TXN, GOOGL,

EVA, TXN, GOOGL, Sold Out: AMZN, EQIX, AY, IBM, IRM, NEE, TSLA,

Investment company Vancity Investment Management Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Enphase Energy Inc, Citigroup Inc, TJX Inc, First Republic Bank, Lululemon Athletica Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Equinix Inc, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Iron Mountain Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vancity Investment Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Vancity Investment Management Ltd owns 57 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vancity Investment Management Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vancity+investment+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 323,238 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,038 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 120,657 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI) - 307,464 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% Visa Inc (V) - 79,354 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 60,029 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7. The stock is now traded at around $72.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 121,707 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.55 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $66.94. The stock is now traded at around $69.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 133,271 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $182.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 50,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $338.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 26,802 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.57 and $48.19, with an estimated average price of $42.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 134,459 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Azure Power Global Ltd by 51.48%. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $35.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 305,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.06%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $487.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 20.12%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 129,399 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 30.57%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $186.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 56,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 34.15%. The purchase prices were between $23.07 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $26.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 344,345 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $57.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 232,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC. The sale prices were between $32.59 and $46.42, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11.

Vancity Investment Management Ltd sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.