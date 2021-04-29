Logo
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc owns 510 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,038 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,582 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 475,285 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.75%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,693 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.59%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 70,092 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.42%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 39,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 38,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1047.06%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.80%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Sold Out: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. Also check out:

1. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Wealth Management, llc keeps buying

