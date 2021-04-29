Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: BLOK, SCHW, VLUE, SLQD, LLNW, IYT, VT, ALL, RAVE, NAKD, NIO, AMC, NKLA, CHEK, NTNX, NXTD, SNPR, OCGN, ONTX, PLTR, UDOW, IPO, RIOT, ZYNE, SENS, SOS, SNDL, RUN, GDX, WKHS, VLDR, WPRT, CLNE, LIFE, ARKK, ARKG, ARKW, AEZS, APHA, ARCT, 2TX, BPTH, BNGO, BSQR, CCIV, MVIS, CRBP, QQQE, GME, FINX, HOTH, IMGN, XMLV, EWZ, IBB, IWN, PICK, CNYA,

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. As of 2021Q1, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc owns 510 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,038 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.41% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 57,582 shares, 10.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 475,285 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.75% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 38,693 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.59% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 70,092 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $69.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 9,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.04 and $5.39, with an estimated average price of $3.91. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.42%. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $117.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 39,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.59%. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 38,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 40.60%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $112.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,698 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1047.06%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $228.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.80%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.68 and $30.75, with an estimated average price of $26.47.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $469.7, with an estimated average price of $393.18.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $148.19 and $161.75, with an estimated average price of $154.75.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.