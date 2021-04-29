Logo
JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Newmont Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 846 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,339 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 428,156 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.26%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 231,002 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  4. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 156,349 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 117,958 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 82,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $438.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 428,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1555.20%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 19,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 282.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3373.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

Sold Out: (CHA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.6 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.17.

Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying
