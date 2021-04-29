JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Newmont Corp

- New Purchases: STIP, VBR, HUM, GSLC, FCAM, SPGI, USMV, ESGU, TKR, VRSN, TRCH, DQ, BGNE, PDD, AMKR, GSIE, ITOT, QUAL, VOOG, VOOV, AMAT, CNC, IQ, ALGM, MSP, ARRY, FROG, BYND, YETI, ENIA, CHX, ARKW, ZS, ADT, BKR, EQT, SQ, CWEN, ABNB, FIVN, BLOK, EMN, CUZ, CAG, CCU, IVOL, JETS, CINF, SCHF, CPB, VDC, APH, AMG, VPU, BB, EHC, VLO, PAG, HST, TTM, AXON, SYK, SXT, ZBRA, PLUG, PAAS, ON, NOV, INFO, KOPN, K, GNRC, AMC, YELP, XYL, ZG, NGL, VNET, HCA, NXPI, JLL, FNB, GIL, IOVA, HAL, TDC, DFS, CLR,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VTI, IVV, SCHA, PG, VEU, VEA, MSFT, ACN, CHT, AAPL, GOOGL, SCHG, TROW, SNDR, T, AMD, BNS, BIIB, JNJ, NVO, PSA, SAP, SWKS, STT, TSM, TXN, WERN, FB, YUMC, XLP, MMM, ASML, ABT, AMGN, BCE, BAC, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, XOM, INFY, INTC, INTU, KR, MDT, NFLX, PKX, LIN, CRM, TTC, TD, TSN, UL, UNH, VOD, DIS, WIT, MA, GM, ATHM, GOOG, AGR, JOBS, CB, PLD, ATVI, AFL, APD, DOX, AMED, UHAL, AON, AN, BIDU, BMO, GOLD, BRK.B, GIB, CNA, CRH, CM, CNI, CAJ, CVX, CLX, CL, NNN, ABEV, ED, COO, INGR, DVN, DLB, RDY, EOG, ESLT, LLY, FAST, FHI, FLO, GRMN, GNTX, GILD, EQC, HSBC, HCSG, HD, HMC, IBN, ITT, ILMN, JPM, JKHY, JNPR, KRC, KMB, KSS, LANC, LMT, LOGI, MGA, MANH, MMS, MRK, NTES, NYT, NVS, ODFL, ORI, TLK, PHG, PEG, DGX, RELX, RIO, RHI, SEIC, SEB, SONY, SCCO, TRV, TGT, VIV, TS, TXRH, TRI, TR, TM, UMC, USM, UTHR, UNM, GHC, WSO, WFC, WWE, WOR, EVR, FNV, ICL, V, PM, LOPE, AVGO, MOS, GRFS, HZNP, APTV, EPAM, VIPS, YY, ABBV, REXR, VEDL, VEEV, TWTR, ANET, GLOB, SHOP, TDOC, PYPL, RACE, TWLO, ZTO, BILI, TME, FOXA, CTVA, SPY, AOS, AGCO, AYI, AAP, A, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AMX, AEO, AEP, IVZ, ADI, ATR, ADM, ARW, AZN, ATO, AVB, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BXS, BK, BAX, BDX, BIO, BWA, SAM, CAE, CCJ, CNQ, CASY, SCHW, CME, CTXS, CCEP, COP, CNX, BAP, CW, DAR, ATGE, DECK, DEO, DKS, D, DCI, DRE, E, ETN, EA, EMR, ENB, EQIX, ERIE, EL, EXC, FFIV, FLIR, FDS, FCFS, FISV, GSK, GPN, ASR, THG, LHX, HIG, HIW, HRC, IBM, ICUI, IEX, IDXX, ICE, IBOC, IPG, ISRG, JCOM, JW.A, KNX, MDLZ, LKQ, LSTR, LAD, LFUS, LOW, MSM, MAN, MMC, MXIM, MCY, MU, MTX, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MORN, NATI, NDSN, OHI, OKE, OTEX, PSO, PXD, PRU, QGEN, O, RBC, REG, RS, RCI, ROST, RY, RDS.A, STM, SIGI, SRE, SJR, SSRM, WPM, SPG, SSD, SNA, LUV, SWX, SWK, STRA, SUI, TIMB, TECH, TDY, TDS, TTEK, TOT, TSCO, TREX, TRMB, TRMK, TYL, CUBE, UNP, UHS, VTR, WPC, WPP, EVRG, WSM, WLTW, WEC, SMFG, PAC, TECK, EDU, OC, SQM, TFSL, JAZZ, TEL, ULTA, BTG, FTNT, FAF, CBOE, TAL, NOAH, SBRA, KMI, HII, AL, UI, TRIP, SRC, QLYS, WDAY, ZTS, NWSA, DOC, PINC, CSLT, KEYS, STOR, FHB, LGF.A, SNAP, OKTA, MDB, SMAR, DOCU, ESTC, MRNA, TW, PD, ALC, CRWD, PTON, BILL, IAC, ARKG, FIW,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, AGG, FNDF, NEM, BND, EFAV, SLV, CERN, ROKU, NVDA, ANTM, AWK, BABA, SCHE, SCHZ, AKAM, AMZN, HRL, NICE, NKE, UGI, VZ, WST, FNDX, SCHB, VWO, XMLV, ACAD, BMY, BF.B, CHKP, CI, KO, CMI, DHR, DE, EXPD, FMC, SJM, KGC, VTRS, PEP, PKI, PFE, PHI, REGN, RGEN, ROL, SNY, SNPS, TJX, TMO, TKC, WMT, CMG, PRG, LULU, BSBR, VRSK, DG, TSLA, BKI, ZM, DDOG, SCHV, ADBE, AEE, ANSS, BBY, BLK, BTI, BRO, CACI, CHRW, CDNS, FIS, CHE, SNP, CHD, CIEN, CRUS, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, ELP, CPRT, DHI, DLR, DUK, ECL, NEE, FCN, FDX, FNF, FMX, ORAN, GIS, GGG, HNI, MNST, HAS, HR, HEI, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HON, ING, KB, LHCG, MTG, MKTX, MRVL, MCD, MTD, NEOG, NEU, NOK, NUS, PAYX, PTR, PNW, RSG, RMD, ROP, RGLD, POOL, SKM, STX, SNN, LSI, TTWO, TER, USB, UPS, RTX, VRTX, GWW, XEL, XLNX, EBAY, SHG, EBS, BR, TMUS, MASI, VMW, KL, BWXT, NOW, GMED, MUSA, XLRN, RNG, GLPI, JD, CTLT, ETSY, KHC, OLLI, JHG, NVT, AVLR, PLAN, PINS, WORK, CARR, SNOW, VNT, IWB,
- Sold Out: CHL, FGEN, CHA, GUNR, GOGO, STLA, IGSB, SGEN, SPLV, CC, WPX, AUY, CHU, ORLY, AEM, MBB, FMS, ARKK, SWI, NIO, TV, WCN, PRGO, STE, GMAB, SYY, MDXG, CXO, LDOS, GEO,
For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JJJ Advisors Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,339 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 428,156 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.26%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 231,002 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 156,349 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 117,958 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 82,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $438.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 428,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1555.20%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 19,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 282.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3373.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: FibroGen Inc (FGEN)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.Sold Out: (CHA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.6 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.17.Sold Out: Gogo Inc (GOGO)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of JJJ Advisors Inc.. Also check out:
1. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. JJJ Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JJJ Advisors Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros