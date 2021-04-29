JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Newmont Corp

Investment company JJJ Advisors Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares Silver Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JJJ Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, JJJ Advisors Inc. owns 846 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JJJ Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jjj+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,339 shares, 20.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.45% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 428,156 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.26% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 231,002 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 156,349 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 117,958 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.28 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $104.94. The stock is now traded at around $106.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.78%. The holding were 82,344 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 7,048 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.48 and $79.54, with an estimated average price of $77.43. The stock is now traded at around $83.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $438.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.91. The stock is now traded at around $380.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 118 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.26%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 428,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1555.20%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $217.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 19,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 282.53%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 11,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3373.20%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 16,845 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.65%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 46.15%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $290.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FibroGen Inc. The sale prices were between $31 and $55.72, with an estimated average price of $42.8.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.6 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $27.17.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Gogo Inc. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

JJJ Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39.