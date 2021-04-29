Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

New Purchases: SCZ, ITT, VER, TIP, GOVT, VCSH, PLTR, IXUS, AMD, QS, RXT, REGN, QCOM, CMI, VGIT, TLT, MBB, ARKG, IEF, HYG, EWJ, EEMS, BYND, DRNA, AMC, APT,

SCZ, ITT, VER, TIP, GOVT, VCSH, PLTR, IXUS, AMD, QS, RXT, REGN, QCOM, CMI, VGIT, TLT, MBB, ARKG, IEF, HYG, EWJ, EEMS, BYND, DRNA, AMC, APT, Added Positions: IAU, IDV, DGS, VYM, VBR, VBK, EFG, GLD, IJS, VNQ, IJT, VOE, IVW, SCHE, PFE, IVE, BSV, BIV, VWO, PYPL, BNDX, QQQ, MRVL, PRU, SOXL, CVX, TECL, MAR, SPHD, VTI, IEMG, PCY, KBE, VZ, IEFA, PPL, ACNB, SLG, CSM, SUMO, CGC, BX, GDV, NEA, AWF,

Investment company Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells AT&T Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, VEREIT Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. owns 352 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 93,676 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 112,396 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33% ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 66,479 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 121,010 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 76,909 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 366,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 114,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 374.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $291.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142.

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.