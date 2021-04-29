Logo
Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, sells AT&T Inc, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, VEREIT Inc, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. owns 352 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+financial+planning%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 93,676 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  2. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 112,396 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 66,479 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 121,010 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  5. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 76,909 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 9,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ITT Inc (ITT)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ITT Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $90.91, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 878 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 39.83%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 366,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.11%. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 114,657 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 374.27%. The purchase prices were between $46.88 and $51.29, with an estimated average price of $49.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 12,436 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 61.49%. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $291.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.57%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $106.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 13,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Sold Out: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Genuine Parts Co. The sale prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $684.9 and $818.75, with an estimated average price of $755.6.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $153.48, with an estimated average price of $142.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sterling Financial Planning, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sterling Financial Planning, Inc. keeps buying
