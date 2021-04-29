ENGIE Brasil Energia SA Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA (BSP:EGIE3, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of BRL 41.24 per share and the market cap of BRL 33.6 billion, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for ENGIE Brasil Energia SA is shown in the chart below.

Because ENGIE Brasil Energia SA is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 20% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.28% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. ENGIE Brasil Energia SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA is poor. This is the debt and cash of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. ENGIE Brasil Energia SA has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of BRL 12.2 billion and earnings of BRL 3.428 a share. Its operating margin of 41.70% better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA is 20%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.9%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA's return on invested capital is 13.44, and its cost of capital is 7.09. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ENGIE Brasil Energia SA is shown below:

In summary, ENGIE Brasil Energia SA (BSP:EGIE3, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about ENGIE Brasil Energia SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

