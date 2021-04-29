Sonora Investment Management, LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Bunge, Corning Inc

Investment company Sonora Investment Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Southwest Airlines Co, Oracle Corp, PagSeguro Digital, sells PepsiCo Inc, Bunge, Corning Inc, Huntsman Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonora Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sonora Investment Management, LLC owns 897 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sonora Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonora+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,414 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,477 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 150,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,246 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSpJ.PFD) - 455,276 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Astronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.67, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 253.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 177.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 117.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 89,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 1098.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 137,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $106.6 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $113.22.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.