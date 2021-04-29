Logo
Sonora Investment Management, LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Bunge, Corning Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sonora Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Southwest Airlines Co, Oracle Corp, PagSeguro Digital, sells PepsiCo Inc, Bunge, Corning Inc, Huntsman Corp, Texas Roadhouse Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonora Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Sonora Investment Management, LLC owns 897 stocks with a total value of $687 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sonora Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sonora+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sonora Investment Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,414 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,477 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  3. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 150,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,246 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSpJ.PFD) - 455,276 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
New Purchase: Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INNPE.PFD)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Astronics Corp (ATROB)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Astronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.67, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 253.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 177.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 117.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 89,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 1098.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 137,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BGEPF.PFD)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $106.6 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $113.22.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPC.PFD)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.

Sold Out: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.34.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.

Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)

Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sonora Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sonora Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sonora Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sonora Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sonora Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
