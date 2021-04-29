Sonora Investment Management, LLC Buys Truist Financial Corp, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Southwest Airlines Co, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Bunge, Corning Inc

- New Purchases: INNPE.PFD, ATROB, VTWO, MTB, IWR, CCIV, SBI, PHYS, HTGC, TRTN, SPG, GAIN, IJR, EVA, MCHP, MGV, MUB, SPDW, SPEM, CFG, VDE, ATRO, GTHX, RA, PSAPG.PFD, KKRPA.PFD, BCV.PRA.PFD, AHTPF.PFD, KKRPB.PFD, LMRKP.PFD, ABNB, BANCPE.PFD, CTRE, ECF.PRA.PFD, GGTPE.PFD, ZI, CHEF, CGNT, CGNT, FNX, FPX, FVD, GWX, ILF, IYR, TIP, XLI, VTRS, PRG, BNPQY, SENEA, SLF, SIEGY, SENEB, WRK, PBCT, NOK, EVT, MRO, ETR, DVN, FTRCQ, CRNT, CMS, SAN, AIRC, LVMUY, AMC, BXPPB.PFD, SPPP, 1JE1, ASML, INN, IZEA, PSLV, JD, GTBIF, LIACF, GTSO, ISNPY, BTG, BGS, CENTA, UTF,
- Added Positions: TFC, LYB, LUV, ORCL, PAGS, NEEPP, NEEPP, LEG, ITW, QCOM, DIS, HON, MCD, MGM, UNH, ACN, USB, V, JPM, PNC, VLO, MMM, FITB, LMT, EVRG, IONS, PAYX, KO, CVX, KLAC, MOG.A, VZ, PFE, DTP, AMGN, COST, IBM, RPM, SBUX, DG, CSCO, MGP, AEPPL, AJG, GIS, KMB, WPM, WPC, AMZN, CCL, CMCSA, CMC, CMI, EPD, EXEL, MRVL, NFG, NHI, OMC, PNW, TRP, HBI, APTS, KMI, NCLH, ITCI, AKBA, IIPR, CARR, OTIS, FNDA, SCHA, VFH, VIG, VYM, AOS, AMD, APD, AEE, AXP, ADM, ADP, BCE, BHP, BAC, BK, GOLD, BDX, BRK.B, BLK, BSX, FIS, SCHW, C, CL, COP, DHR, DEO, D, EA, ENB, EL, FE, FISV, GD, GE, GPC, GVA, INTU, LOW, MAC, MAR, MPW, MU, MS, NFLX, ES, NVS, PPG, PXD, O, RHHBY, CRM, TJX, TMO, VFC, GWW, WBA, WSO, XEL, ET, TECK, ATUSF, TCEHY, VRSK, NSRGF, ZTS, RNRPE.PFD, ALLY, BABA, STOR, CORRPA.PFD, DEA, SHOP, PYPL, SCEPJ.PFD, CRON, COFPG.PFD, TTD, TWOPB.PFD, ILPT, LYFT, PINS, UBER, DHS, FNDF, LIT, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: PEP, AAPL, GLW, HUN, MSFT, GSPJ.PFD, FITBI.PFD, JPMPC.PFD, TXRH, EXPI, ANET, ISRG, PNCPP.PFD, NEE, RSG, SCHWPD.PFD, DLR, HUM, QRVO, DLRPJ.PFD, SCHV, BMY, CINF, GSK, INTC, PLUG, FB, SCHD, ABT, ADI, CSX, CLX, CGNX, LLY, HD, PG, USBPM.PFD, ABBV, BND, VEA, BAX, CVS, XOM, FDX, FCX, IP, LH, MXIM, NKE, PH, UGI, WY, ZBH, MA, OMER, JPMPG.PFD, BE, DVY, PFF, SLV, SPY, VTI, ALK, ALB, ARCC, BP, BLX, BG, CAT, CHKP, STZ, EOG, F, GILD, GS, HBAN, LTC, MDU, MMC, MCK, NVDA, OHI, PKG, PENN, LIN, PRU, RF, SAP, SKX, SO, TEF, UL, VRTX, WFC, WTKWY, CHI, TMUS, DAL, MELI, TSLA, ALLYPA.PFD, MPC, DOC, WFCPQ.PFD, WFCPR.PFD, LADR, 0J2E, KHC, SCEPK.PFD, PSAPE.PFD, CRSP, YUMC, PK, VICI, DOCU, LKNCY, CRWD, NKLA, FNDX, IAU, IGF, IWD, RSP, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHX, SCZ, STPZ, VB, VCIT, VNQ, VTV, VUG, VWO, VXUS, XLF,
- Sold Out: BGEPF.PFD, VIA, BACPC.PFD, NYCBPU.PFD, SCHG, CACI, AIR, FLRN, ROKU, VER, SCHZ, SGEN, TWOPC.PFD, VLYPO.PFD, CLNYPJ.PFD, GNLPA.PFD, EOLS, AGNCN.PFD, RKT, NLYPF.PFD, BHF, NYCBPA.PFD, EBAYL.PFD, SFPA.PFD, PREPH.PFD, NTLA, AZD, UA, SDIV, XT, VONV, VONG, VNQI, VMBS, VHT, USRT, TFI, SRVR, SPIB, SNVPD.PFD, SCHR, SCHP, SCHC, MBB, HYLB, FNDE, EBND, DLN, ASBPC.PFD, ESGRP.PFD, IFF, FERGY, TCP, SRCL, STT, PUBGY, PKI, PRK, PPL, LAMR, LRLCY, POR, EXC, DAR, CME, LUMN, COF, CM, BC, ANZBY, APA, WFCPP.PFD, WFCPW.PFD, NNDM, HTGM, NGHCO.PFD, IVRPB.PFD, VERPF.PFD, AHLPC.PFD, USBPO.PFD, BPY, HBANO.PFD, CONE, WPX, NXPI, FANUY, SGLB, APPS, VLKAF, CXO, LUNMF,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 296,414 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,477 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 150,595 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.13%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,246 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSpJ.PFD) - 455,276 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $24.83, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,065 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Astronics Corp (ATROB)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Astronics Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.16 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $156.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.27 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $92.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Gladstone Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.67, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $14.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 253.51%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 155,867 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 177.71%. The purchase prices were between $85.76 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $99.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 58,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 117.36%. The purchase prices were between $43.94 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 89,116 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $74.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 109,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd by 1098.68%. The purchase prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $47.46 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $51.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 137,292 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Bunge Ltd (BGEPF.PFD)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $106.6 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $113.22.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPC.PFD)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.04, with an estimated average price of $25.Sold Out: New York Community Capital Trust V (NYCBPU.PFD)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in New York Community Capital Trust V. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $50, with an estimated average price of $47.34.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $130.17.Sold Out: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Sonora Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CACI International Inc. The sale prices were between $216.37 and $259.21, with an estimated average price of $239.25.
