Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Fifth European Direct Lending Fund at €11 Billion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ares Management Corporation Closes Oversubscribed Fifth European Direct Lending Fund at €11 Billion

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ares Management Corporation (Ares) (NYSE: ARES), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today the final closing of its fifth commingled European direct lending fund, Ares Capital Europe V (ACE V or the Fund) at 11.0 billion, representing the largest European direct lending fund raised to date. With strong investor support, ACE V surpassed its 9.0 billion target eight months after its launch and closed oversubscribed at its 11.0 billion hard cap. The final Fund size represents an increase of approximately 70% versus the predecessor fund, Ares Capital Europe IV, which closed in July 2018 at its 6.5 billion hard cap and which was also oversubscribed. Including anticipated leverage, the total available capital for ACE V will be approximately 15.0 billion. ACE V also represents the largest institutional fund raised by Ares Management to date.



The Fund attracted strong backing from a diverse group of nearly 180 investors, including 65 limited partners new to Ares Management. ACE Vs global investor base includes pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, asset managers and family offices. With more than 80% of commitments coming from existing Ares investors, ACE V received strong support from the firms broad investor base.



We believe the successful fundraise for ACE V is a result of our market position and our cycle-tested track record, said Blair Jacobson, Partner and Co-Head of European Credit at Ares. We appreciate the strong continued support and confidence our investors have in our team, strategy and the strength of our leadership position in Europe. ACE V will also seek to have a positive social impact as part of our broader firm-wide focus on ESG. We look forward to working to build value for our limited partners for many years to come.



The Ares European Direct Lending team has already started investing ACE V using its demonstrated strategy of providing flexible capital to predominantly mid-market companies. ACE V benefits from the teams market leading pan-European sourcing platform with 11 investments committed to the Fund to date totaling 1.7 billion.



The deployment backdrop remains constructive as middle market companies increasingly seek our flexible capital solutions in an improving economy. As a result, our teams investment activity has been robust, and we have achieved this whilst increasing our selectively rates, said Michael Dennis, Partner and Co-Head of European Credit at Ares. We believe the scale of our capital remains a key differentiator due to our ability to provide flexible, one-stop financing solutions, making Ares an attractive direct lender to companies seeking a long-term partner to sustain their growth.



Ares launched its direct lending business in Europe in 2007 gaining a first mover advantage in a nascent market for direct lending. Today, Ares has one of Europes largest dedicated direct lending teams with nearly 70 investment professionals across six originating offices in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Madrid. Ares had more than $42 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2020 in its European direct lending strategy, which we believe makes Ares the largest and most experienced capital provider in the European market. Since its inception, Ares European Direct Lending business has completed 235 investments totaling over 27 billion of invested capital supporting 115 private equity sponsors.



We sincerely appreciate the continued support from our investors, who once again entrusted us with their capital and have helped us achieve this record fundraise for Ares, added Kipp deVeer, Partner and Head of the Ares Credit Group. We believe the market opportunity for direct lending in Europe continues to grow and are proud that the Ares team will continue to lead the way.



About Ares Management Corporation



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. Ares Managements investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent, attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2020, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $197 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428006205/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)