Envela Announces Timing of Its First Quarter Earnings Results

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2021 /Envela Corporation (

AMEX:ELA, Financial) ("Envela" or the "Company"), announced that it plans to report its financial results for the first quarter after the market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

image-20210428234136-1.png

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

image-20210428234136-2.png

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643240/Envela-Announces-Timing-of-Its-First-Quarter-Earnings-Results

img.ashx?id=643240
Rating:
