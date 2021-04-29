INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BLUW, SEAH, FWAA, DBDR, DEH; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Clarus Therapeutics Inc. If you are a Blue Water shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SEAH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SGHC Limited. If you are a Sports Entertainment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SmartRent.com, Inc. If you are a Fifth Wall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DBDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with CompoSecure Holdings, L.L.C. If you are a Roman DBDR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE: DEH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Vicarious Surgical Inc. If you are a D8 Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP is investigating whether these companies and their boards of directors acted to: (i) maximize shareholder value; (ii) conduct a fair sales process; and (iii) disclose all material information to shareholders in connection with the merger.

