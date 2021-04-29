Logo
OneSmart to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2021

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), the leading premium K-12 education company in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended February 28, 2021 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Thursday, May 13, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

Mainland China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945

Passcode

OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through May 20, 2021.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10155928

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.onesmart.org.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading premium K-12 after-school education company in China. Our vision is to be the most trusted and heart-warming education company and our mission is POWER LEARNING changes the future with technology advancement. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, excellence, integrity, and technology and innovation.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business, HappyMath, and FasTrack English, and OneSmart Online. As of November 30, 2020, OneSmart operates a nationwide network of 470 learning centers in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://ir.onesmart.org.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Ida Yu
Phone: +86-21-2250-5891
E-mail: [email protected]

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-may-13-2021-301279765.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)