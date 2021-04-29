SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - GNPK, SPFR, CHAQ, TBA, ITAC

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GNPK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Redwire. Redwire's existing stockholders will hold approximately 55% of the fully diluted shares of common stock immediately following the closing of the business combination, assuming no redemptions by Genesis Park's existing public stockholders. If you are a Genesis Park shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPFR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with VELO3D, Inc. Assuming no public shareholders of JAWS Spitfire exercise their redemption rights, JAWS Spitfire's existing shareholders and sponsor will own approximately 21% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the combined company at closing. If you are a JAWS Spitfire shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE: CHAQ) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Renovacor, Inc. If you are a Chardan Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ironSource. If you are a Thoma Bravo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Arbe Robotics Ltd. If you are an Industrial Tech shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-the-following-companies--gnpk-spfr-chaq-tba-itac-301279851.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP