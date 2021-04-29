Ebix Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Ebix (NAS:EBIX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $32.22 per share and the market cap of $997 million, Ebix stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Ebix is shown in the chart below.

Because Ebix is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 27.9% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Ebix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Ebix is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ebix is poor. This is the debt and cash of Ebix over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Ebix has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $549.7 million and earnings of $3.08 a share. Its operating margin is 24.07%, which ranks better than 92% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Ebix is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ebix over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ebix is 27.9%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ebix's ROIC is 9.43 while its WACC came in at 13.13. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ebix is shown below:

In summary, The stock of Ebix (NAS:EBIX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Ebix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

