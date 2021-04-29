Epson Business Inkjet Solutions Give Rise to an Inkjet Revolution

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Green Office Solutions, a New York-based office equipment supplier and Epson BusinessFirstSM partner, has enlisted its business inkjet solutions with PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology to provide clients with innovative and affordable office printing solutions with environmental benefits. Green Office Solutions is committed to providing businesses with turnkey office equipment solutions and service support through ecologically sustainable practices to help conserve the environment.

Sustainability is paramount for Green Office Solutions. That is why their business reuses almost everything, even making their own packaging material from discarded paper, and maintains a close relationship with the local recycling yard for the items they can't reuse. They also distribute equipment only with low-energy consumption and soy or water-based ink. Because Epson's line of business inkjet office solutions is designed to set the new standard for image quality, productivity and affordability, and have the environmental benefit of low-energy consumption, Green Office Solutions saw the printer offerings as a win-win.

"Epson has invented a new way to look at inkjet technology," said Brendan Primus, partner and vice president of Green Office Solutions. "Traditionally you had a choice you could have a low-cost inkjet with a high operational cost or a high-cost laser with a low cost to operate. But now, you can have both in one and that's breaking the rules, disrupting the market and changing the game entirely."

Small and midsize offices use an average of 15 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per square foot annually, and energy represents about 19 percent of total expenditures for the typical office building, making it a significant operational cost.1

"Often when I visit a new client, I'll ask, 'Do you mind if I do an analysis and see if we can cut your costs?' because I know Epson's lineup is disruptive both in cost and quality," said Primus. "I can consistently offer a monthly lease on specific Epson models which include the device itself, ink and maintenance for a very affordable price."

The Epson WorkForce Enterprise lineup especially impressed Primus because it uses the lowest power consumption in its class2 and operates on a standard 110-volt outlet compared to 20 amps or a dedicated circuit for laser-based machines of similar capacity. Most business inkjet printers are equipped with high-capacity replacement ink cartridges to significantly reduce the amount of consumables waste. Epson's Business Supertank lineup features revolutionary cartridge-free printing with supersized ink tanks and WorkForce Pro HC lineup with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems for zero cartridge waste.

"We're absolutely thrilled that the Epson business inkjet machines use so little power. And at the same time, we're able to offer our clients the printer and service at a lower cost than comparable laser printers, while earning better margins," said Primus. "We're having great success with Epson's inkjet PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology. Epson is disrupting the entire market with its quality, speed, reliability, and cost and truly establishing an inkjet revolution."

"Green Office Solutions is committed to providing customers with solutions to increase efficiencies and productivity while paving the way for the sustainable office," said Joe Contreras, commercial marketing executive, Office Solutions, Epson America, Inc. "Epson is proud to have Green Office Solutions as a BusinessFirst partner, and we look forward to continue bringing sustainable printing solutions to businesses while supporting their corporate mission engineering technology designed with environmental benefits to help reduce maintenance and minimize waste."

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Black print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Data leveraged from research conducted by Snohomish County PUD Business Services

2 Compared to similarly featured color multifunction printers with speeds of 45 ppm or greater based on industry available data, October 2019. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

EPSON, PrecisionCore, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-business-inkjet-solutions-give-rise-to-an-inkjet-revolution-301279805.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.