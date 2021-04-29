Logo
Loomis AB to publish Interim report on May 6, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SOLNA, Sweden, April 29, 2021

SOLNA, Sweden, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB will publish the Interim report January-March 2021 on Thursday May 6, at 3:00 p.m. (CEST).

Thursday May 6

3.00 p.m. (CEST) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision (www.cision.se) and will automatically be published on www.loomis.com when released.

5:00 p.m. (CEST) Annual General Meeting

In light of the ongoing corona pandemic, the AGM is conducted according to a so-called postal voting procedure, which means that no shareholders will attend the meeting in person or by representatives. Instead, shareholders can participate in the Annual General Meeting by voting in advance in accordance with the instructions set out in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting. A CEO speech will be published on www.loomis.com on the day of the meeting.

Friday May 7

7:30 a.m. (CEST) - Presentation slides available

For presentation slides, go to www.loomis.com and choose "Financial presentation".

8.00 a.m. (CEST) Telephone conference and audio cast

Analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference at 8:00 a.m. CEST where Loomis President & CEO Patrik Andersson, CFO Kristian Ackeby and CIRO Anders Haker will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 9030

USA: +1 833 823 0587

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 52

The telephone conference will also be audio casted live via Loomis' website.

To follow the audio cast, please follow this link. The link is also available at our website, www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation").

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at www.loomis.com (follow "Financial presentation") after the telephone conference.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information

To receive press releases and financial reports from Loomis, please register your email address at http://www.loomis.com/investors/subscribe.

April 29, 2021

Anders Haker
Chief Investor Relations Officer
Mobile: +1 281 795 8580
E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-ab-to-publish-interim-report-on-may-6--2021,c3336298

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/3336298/1409555.pdf

Loomis AB to publish Interim report on May 6, 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/loomis-ab-to-publish-interim-report-on-may-6-2021-301279867.html

SOURCE Loomis AB

