Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Co-CEO, Co-President Michael S. Frankel Sold $3.5 million of Shares

Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael S. Frankel (insider trades) sold 63,695 shares of REXR on 04/28/2021 at an average price of $55.55 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.
For the complete insider trading history of REXR, click here.
