LeoVegas AB: Migration of Royal Panda completed

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously communicated migration of the Royal Panda brand to the Group's technical platform has now been successfully completed and is expected to lead to additional economies of scale and other benefits for the Group. All of the Group's wholly owned brands are now run on the joint-Group platform.

The technical migration of Royal Panda will result in a more focused and efficient operation that fully benefits from economies of scale in technology, products and organisation. Having a single platform decrease the complexity of operating activities, and the Group's own technology organisation minimises redundant work that is required when operating and running several technical platforms. The advantage of LeoVegas' multibrand support is that Royal Panda will be able to retain its own profile, look and feel, even though the brand uses the same technical platform as the Group's other wholly owned brands.

Royal Panda's gaming experience will be significantly improved through a faster and better mobile solution and an expanded offering of casino games, an improved sports betting experience, and a larger number of payment options. Even internally developed innovations, such as LeoVegas' Open Banking technology and the record-large jackpot, LeoJackpot, are now available to Royal Panda players.

"Being able to run all brands on one and the same platform is a milestone in the company's history," says Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO. "I want to strongly commend all of the teams that made this possible. I am eager to see how we can now free up resources and speed up the pace of our other growth initiatives and how all of Royal Panda's customers can now fully benefit from the best gaming experience there is."

RHINO leovegas' igaming platform (PAM)
LeoVegas' technical platform, Rhino, is one of the leading gaming platforms in the world. It is fully ported to Google Cloud for scalability and stability. The platform is developed for multibrand operation and currently handles more than ten brands and is licensed in eight jurisdictions. Rhino handles more than 60 game integrations from casino providers (both directly and via aggregators), sports books and more than 30 payment service providers including support for Open Banking.

for further INFORMATION, please contact:
Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO
+46 (0)8 410 367 66, [email protected]
Philip Doftvik, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance
+46 (0)73 512 07 20, [email protected]

about leovegas mobile gaming group:
LeoVegas vision and position is "King of Casino". The global group LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group offers games on Casino, Live Casino, Bingo and Sport. The parent company LeoVegas AB (publ.) is located in Sweden and its operations are mainly located in Malta. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.leovegasgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/leovegas-ab--migration-of-royal-panda-completed,c3336652

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17434/3336652/1409875.pdf

LeoVegas AB: Migration of Royal Panda completed

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leovegas-ab-migration-of-royal-panda-completed-301279890.html

SOURCE LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group

Rating:
