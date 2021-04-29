Logo
Gaming Realms commences trading on OTCQX Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Gaming Realms commences trading on OTCQX Market in the United States

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2021 / Gaming Realms plc (

AIM:GMR, Financial)(OTCQX:PSDMF, Financial) the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will begin today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, under the ticker symbol "PSDMF". Gaming Realms has upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Gaming Realms' Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the symbol "GMR".

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: "We are delighted to be admitted to the OTCQX, a development which reflects the increased demand and interest we have been experiencing from U.S. investors as a result of our growth in New Jersey and successful partnerships with U.S. gaming companies. Our quotation on OTCQX will significantly enhance our visibility in the U.S. market and provide better access to prospective investors.

"Whilst the Company continues to expand in the European regulated iGaming market, our principal focus is on increasing our foothold in the U.S. and building on the success of our hugely popular Slingo games in New Jersey. We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities ahead, not least our imminent launch in Michigan, our second U.S. State, whilst we are also progressing the application process for a licence in Pensylvania."

Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, said: "Gaming Realms joins a growing roster of gaming companies that choose to cross-trade on the OTCQX Market to provide greater transparency and more efficient trading for their investors globally.

"We look forward to supporting Gaming Realms as the company works to build visibility, liquidity and long-term shareholder value."

Berns & Berns acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Will Bell

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins

07747 788 221

About Gaming Realms PLC

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, it connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. It enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/643221/Gaming-Realms-commences-trading-on-OTCQX-Market

