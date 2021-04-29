Apple Proves its Worth as a Value Pick

Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) reported earnings results for its second quarter of fiscal 2021 on April 28, posting earnings per share of $1.40, handsomely beating the Wall Street expectations for earnings of 98 cents per share.

Reported revenue of $89.6 billion for the March quarter was an increase of 54% in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. More importantly, revenue was $12 billion higher than analyst expectations, aided by strong iPhone 12 sales internationally.

On the back of this strong earnings beat, Apple shares gained just over 2% during after-hours trading yesterday, and this positive momentum is likely to extend to the regular trading sessions in the near future as well.

Trading at a forward price-earnings ratio of 30, Apple is no longer cheaply valued in the market. However, given its strong expected growth, I think buying this wonderful company in the market today for a fair price could help investors generate alpha returns in the long run.

Apple will return more money to shareholders

Value investors not only look for bargain opportunities in the market but also for companies that are well-positioned to reward shareholders with dividends and buybacks. On the back of multiple years in which Apple was able to grow its earnings substantially, Apple is increasingly becoming a mature company. The company, therefore, can be expected to return the bulk of its earnings to shareholders in the next decade.

On April 28, the company announced a 7% hike to its quarterly dividend to 22 cents per share and boosted the existing buyback program by an additional $90 billion as well. Shareholder distributions are very likely to be increased every year from now on, which was confirmed by the management on April 28. Commenting on dividends and buybacks, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said:

"As we continue to execute at an extremely high level, we were also able to return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the March quarter. This included $3.4 billion in dividends and equivalents and $19 billion through open market repurchases of 147 million Apple shares. We continue to believe there is great value in our stock and maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time. Given the confidence we have in our business today and into the future, our Board has authorized an additional $90 billion for share repurchases. We're also raising our dividend by 7% to $0.22 per share, and we continue to plan for annual increases in the dividend going forward."

Apple, so far, has executed its buybacks in a way to increase shareholder wealth. When done at the correct price, share repurchases will go a long way in helping long-term shareholders as the reduction in the share count will increase earnings per share.

From 2015 to 2020, Apple's net income grew at a compounded rate of just 1.46%, but earnings per share increased at a CAGR of 7.37% during the same period, thanks to the significant reduction in the share count. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), who owns Apple through Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B), is a big fan of Apple's buybacks as well. In the 2018 shareholder meeting, Buffett said:

"I'm delighted to see them repurchasing shares. You can say we own 5 percent of it. But I figure with, you know, with the passage of a little time we may own 6 or 7 percent simply because they repurchase shares. I find that if you've got an extraordinary product, and ecosystem, and there's lots to be done, I love the idea of having our 5 percent, or whatever it may be, grow to 6 or 7 percent without us laying out a dime. I mean, it's worked for us in many other situations."

Given how Apple is continuing to bring in substantial amounts of operating cash flow, it would be reasonable to expect the tech giant to allocate a higher amount of money to repurchase shares in the future, which should, in return, help its stock reach new highs.

The smartphone upgrade supercycle is underway

Generational transitions of wireless network capabilities, for instance from 3G to 4G, have historically resulted in mobile phone upgrade supercycles as consumers tried to get their hands on the latest technological developments. A similar upgrade supercycle is expected along with the rollout of 5G technology, and the iPhone 12 models released last September are 5G-enabled. The strong uptick in demand for iPhone 12 models in key regions such as the United States, China and India is a testament to the fact that consumers are already shopping for 5G smartphones.

According to data from Statista, China is winning the 5G battle over the U.S. for now. More than 341 cities in China have access to 5G networks, whereas only 279 U.S. cities have live 5G networks. Many developed and emerging nations, including the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to invest billions of dollars to improve IT infrastructure to facilitate the rollout of 5G networks. These investments are likely to incentivize consumers to purchase 5G-enabled smartphones, and Apple will benefit from such a macroeconomic development.

Takeaway

Apple reported blowout earnings for the fiscal second quarter, and the company seems well-positioned to carry this momentum to the next few quarters as well. The company will return a record amount of cash to shareholders this year, and these distributions can only be expected to increase in the next couple of years as the company is unlikely to find lucrative reinvestment opportunities to deploy the multi-billion-dollar free cash flow it is generating every quarter. This is a good sign for value investors.

The latest iPhone models, on the other hand, are performing better than expected, and this will aid the company's push to become a services-oriented tech giant as Apple will have access to a higher number of customers to pitch their services to. Even at an elevated earnings multiple of 30, I think Apple is a very attractive investment for value investors.

Disclosure: The author owns Apple shares.

