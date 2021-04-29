Radware and Netsync Team Up to Offer Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education Agencies

MAHWAH, N.J. and HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Netsync today announced that they are bringing Radwares Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education (SLED) agencies in the U.S. as part of Netsyncs offerings.



Radware's mitigation service, which will be sold under the Netsync brand, provides enterprise-grade DDoS protection in the cloud and delivers the most accurate detection and shortest time to protection from today's most dynamic and constantly evolving DDoS threats. Radware has extensively trained Netsync staff on the product, so that they can be trusted security advisors to customers.

Maintaining network security while also preserving communication and the free exchange of information presents educational and government institutions with a unique set of obstacles, said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. The combination of Netsyncs unmatched expertise in SLED markets, with our own DDoS mitigation expertise, will give organizations confidence that they can maintain 24x7 access to online services, and that their data will be safeguarded.

Were excited to collaborate with Radware on this mutual initiative, said Mark Lynd, Head of Digital Business CISSP, ISSAP & ISSMP at Netsync. Radware was the obvious party to collaborate with because it offers the widest security coverage with automated zero-day DDoS attack protection, and its the only cloud SSL-attack protection solution that maintains user data confidentiality.

About Netsync

Netsync is a comprehensive technology solutions and services provider with extensive experience integrating next-gen infrastructure solutions to digitally transform organizations, including Enterprise, State and Local, Education, Financial, Healthcare, and Energy customers. As a premier distribution channel of Radware, Cisco Gold Master Partner, Okta Select, and Dell/EMC Platinum Partner, Netsync is reimagining the way we do business, building a digital future for clients today and our children tomorrow.



About Radware

Radware ( RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radwares solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

