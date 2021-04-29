Radware and Netsync Team Up to Offer Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education Agencies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Radware and Netsync Team Up to Offer Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education Agencies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

MAHWAH, N.J. and HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Netsync today announced that they are bringing Radwares Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education (SLED) agencies in the U.S. as part of Netsyncs offerings.

Radware's mitigation service, which will be sold under the Netsync brand, provides enterprise-grade DDoS protection in the cloud and delivers the most accurate detection and shortest time to protection from today's most dynamic and constantly evolving DDoS threats. Radware has extensively trained Netsync staff on the product, so that they can be trusted security advisors to customers.

Maintaining network security while also preserving communication and the free exchange of information presents educational and government institutions with a unique set of obstacles, said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. The combination of Netsyncs unmatched expertise in SLED markets, with our own DDoS mitigation expertise, will give organizations confidence that they can maintain 24x7 access to online services, and that their data will be safeguarded.

Were excited to collaborate with Radware on this mutual initiative, said Mark Lynd, Head of Digital Business CISSP, ISSAP & ISSMP at Netsync. Radware was the obvious party to collaborate with because it offers the widest security coverage with automated zero-day DDoS attack protection, and its the only cloud SSL-attack protection solution that maintains user data confidentiality.

About Netsync
Netsync is a comprehensive technology solutions and services provider with extensive experience integrating next-gen infrastructure solutions to digitally transform organizations, including Enterprise, State and Local, Education, Financial, Healthcare, and Energy customers. As a premier distribution channel of Radware, Cisco Gold Master Partner, Okta Select, and Dell/EMC Platinum Partner, Netsync is reimagining the way we do business, building a digital future for clients today and our children tomorrow.

About Radware
Radware ( RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radwares solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radwares plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, estimates, plans, and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as will, should, would, may and could. For example, when we say that our mitigation service will be sold under the Netsync brand and that Netsyncs staff can be trusted security advisors to customers, these are forward looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radwares current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions or if we or our end-users experience security breaches; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a single managed security service provider to provide us with scrubbing center services; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radwares Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radwares public filings are available from the SECs website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radwares website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:
Maureen Shaw
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Yisca Erez
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyNTkzOCM0MTQ1MzE5IzIwMTg5Mjc=
fea3f318-e299-41cb-8f5c-d620e1b739f8
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)