A record start to 2021

April 29, 2021

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Mauricio Ramos commented:

Our operational focus and strategic investments over the past year are paying off. After an incredibly strong Q1, we now have more customers, and we are generating more revenue, more EBITDA and more OCF than we did one year ago, before the start of the pandemic. We did not just recover; we are now above pre-COVID levels on most of our operational and financial KPIs.

During the quarter, we added 166,000 customers in Home, by far our best quarterly result ever, and we added 1.1 million customers in Mobile, our strongest Q1 performance in a decade. As a result, service revenue, EBITDA and OCF accelerated in Q1, and the quarter ended on a very positive note, with Latam service revenue growth exceeding 5.5% in March.

Strategically, we announced that we have signed agreements to dispose of our remaining operations in Africa. The Tanzania sale was the culmination of a structured and competitive process with multiple bidders. We are very pleased with the outcome, and plan to use the proceeds to reduce our net debt. Our strong Q1 and these disposals give us increased flexibility to resume share buybacks later this year."

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement

This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on April 29, 2021.

