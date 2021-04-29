The stock of Lifevantage (NAS:LFVN, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.54 per share and the market cap of $121 million, Lifevantage stock is estimated to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Lifevantage is shown in the chart below.

Because Lifevantage is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.1% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Lifevantage has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.13, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Lifevantage's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Lifevantage over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Lifevantage has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $229.3 million and earnings of $0.8 a share. Its operating margin is 7.93%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Lifevantage is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Lifevantage over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Lifevantage's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Lifevantage's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 55.4%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Lifevantage's return on invested capital is 48.00, and its cost of capital is 10.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lifevantage is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Lifevantage (NAS:LFVN, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Lifevantage stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

