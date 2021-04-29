Destination XL Group, Inc. Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CANTON, Mass., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCQX: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall mens clothing and shoes, announced today that it joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of nearly 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, Harvey Kanter is committing himself and Destination XL Group, Inc. to this effort.



By signing on to this commitment, Destination XL Group, Inc. is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of nearly 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiatives unified hub, CEOAction.com .

Diversity and inclusion are difficult issues to navigate, but if we avoid constructive conversation about our differences, communication deteriorates and productivity suffers, said Harvey Kanter, CEO and President of Destination XL Group, Inc. I am proud that DXL is reconfirming our commitment to cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities, and share perspectives.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. A diverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study found that 85 percent of those surveyed reported that diversity is a key component to fostering innovation.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com , showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com . The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

