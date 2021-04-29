Lazard Asset Management Adds TMT Long/Short Equity Team





Lazard Asset Management LLC (LAM) today announced the expansion of its alternative investment platform, with the addition of a long/short equity team focused on the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) industries. Co-Portfolio Managers Thomas Wang and Charles Murias are joining LAM from HM Global Management, where they have had a proven track record of investing together in the TMT space.









We are pleased to welcome Thomas and Charles to Lazard, said Loren Katzovitz, Managing Director, who leads the expansion of LAMs alternative investment platform. We believe their industry expertise and proven investment process will enhance our absolute return-focused platform.









As Co-Portfolio Managers of the newly formed LAM TMT team, Mr. Wang and Mr. Murias will continue to manage their long/short equity strategy, focused on the Global TMT Sector. The strategy, which they have managed since inception, is based on a fundamental, research-driven process. It is style-agnostic and unconstrained, with the primary objective of maximizing alpha and risk-adjusted returns.









We are looking forward to joining Lazard. Having the ability to leverage LAMs research capabilities, technology, risk management, operational infrastructure, and global distribution, will not only enhance our fundamental research capabilities, but will also enable us to spend the majority of our time doing what we love investing, said Mr. Wang.









As of March 31, 2021, Lazards Alternative Investment Platform managed approximately $3.1 billion in client assets.









About Lazard Asset Management (LAM) LLC









An indirect subsidiary of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ), LAM offers a range of equity, fixed-income, and alternative investment products worldwide. As of March 31, 2021, LAM and affiliated asset management companies in the Lazard Group managed $264.9 billion worth of client assets. For more information about LAM, please visit www.LazardAssetManagement.com. Follow LAM at @LazardAsset.









AM- LAZ





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005342/en/