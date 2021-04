Kura Oncology to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Oncology, Inc. ( KURA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Kuras management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (888) 771-4371 for domestic callers and (847) 585-4405 for international callers and entering the conference code: 50156205. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.kuraoncology.com.



About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the promise of precision medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Companys pipeline consists of small molecule drug candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. KO-539, a potent and selective menin inhibitor, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial (KOMET-001) and targeting patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia, including patients with NPM1 mutations. Tipifarnib, a potent, selective and orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor, has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and is currently in a registration-directed study (AIM-HN) in patients with this devastating disease. Kura is also developing a next-generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor, which is intended to target innovative biology and larger oncology indications through rational combinations. For additional information about Kura, please visit the Companys website at www.kuraoncology.com.

Contacts

Company:

Pete De Spain

Vice President, Investor Relations &

Corporate Communications

(858) 500-8803

[email protected]

Investors:

Robert H. Uhl

Managing Director

Westwicke ICR

(858) 356-5932

[email protected]

Media:

Jason Spark

Managing Director

Canale Communications

(619) 849-6005

[email protected]