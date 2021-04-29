Veritone Announces Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative





Veritone%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the worlds first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE%26trade%3B, announced support for the AWS+for+Media+%26amp%3B+Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify how content owners organize, share and monetize their media content.





This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005260/en/

Veritone announces its support for a new AWS initiative that will enhance Veritones AI-enabled applications to provide new ways for business and content creators to quickly find, share and monetize their content. (Graphic: Business Wire)





AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS adds the newly announced Amazon+Nimble+Studio, a service that enables customers to set up creative studios in hours instead of weeks, to a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics for Media.









Content owners and creators need new capabilities to quickly find, share and use their expansive content. Veritones AI-powered Digital Media Hub solution, combined with the power of the underlying AWS infrastructure, leverages cutting-edge technology to safely and more efficiently facilitate the distributing, archiving and storing, as well as licensing and monetizing, their content securely in the cloud. Veritone+Digital+Media+Hub is a cloud-native, AI-powered media management platform hosted on AWS that is specifically designed for content owners in sports, film, TV, news and media enterprises. The platform, which is built on Veritones proprietary aiWARE operating system, has helped content creators from Carson Entertainment Group (CEG) to the San Francisco Giants capture untapped revenue by providing powerful automation, curation and activation tools designed to monetize media including videos, audio, images and documents.









Across all Veritone platforms, AWS cloud storage and compute services correlate 16 million unstructured data objects per month, process 1 million hours of audio and TV media per month and perform 2.5 million AI cognition tasks, including transcription, translation, and face recognition, per day. Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) enables Veritone Digital Media Hub customers to store and access 9 petabytes of data which amounts to more than 10 million assets securely and cost-effectively utilizing varying Amazon S3 storage tiers.









Through Amazon S3, Veritone Digital Media Hub customers can store and retrieve any amount of data from anywhere, providing a permanent archive for all content, from broadcast quality video and high resolution images to high-fidelity audio and ancillary documents. Once customers content is ingested, Veritone Digital Media Hub leverages aiWARE to automate the orchestration of the media processing through Amazon+Transcribe to automatically convert speech to text, and Amazon+Translate for fluent and accurate machine translation. Amazon+Rekognition, which makes it easy to add image and video analysis to your applications using proven, highly scalable, deep learning technology that requires no machine learning expertise to use, is used for object and celebrity face recognition within the Digital Media Hub platform.









Our collaboration with AWS strengthens our ability to help media and entertainment companies solve some of the biggest challenges they face in digitally transforming how they manage and ultimately monetize their content, said Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. Combining the power of AWS with our AI-enabled Digital Media Hub, we ensure companies valuable media assets are secured in the cloud, accessible anywhere, and placed a few keystrokes away for distribution and monetization.









Veritones support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative will lead content owners and creators to new levels of success in seizing upon the total revenue potential of their media. By providing the necessary automation, curation, and activation tools, media companies will be able to use the collective power of Veritone and AWS to take their content assets and start uncovering new ways to package, commoditize, and extend the value they generate into the future.









The Veritone Digital Media Hub is a great asset to Carson Entertainment Group, Jonathan Sotzing, Director of Sales and Marketing, Carson Entertainment Group concludes. Our library is priceless and remains in high demand. Coupled with the power of AWS, the Veritone Digital Media Hub helps us manage this asset better than ever before, making it available to more projects, and in doing so, preserving and promoting one of best-loved shows in American television.









Veritone aiWARE makes it easy for content owners to apply artificial intelligence to automate content ingest of unstructured data, enrich metadata, and analyze content, said Eric Iverson, Chief Technologist for M&E, AWS. By creating actionable business intelligence, content owners are more easily able to increase the value of their media.









More information about Veritones artificial intelligence products and services is available at www.veritone.com.









About Veritone









Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The companys proprietary operating system, aiWARE powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The companys AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and has offices in Costa Mesa, London and San Diego. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.









Safe Harbor Statement









This news release contains forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the companys Digital Media Hub and its support of the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, including its features and the expected benefits to users. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as may, will, expect, believe, anticipate, intend, could, estimate or continue or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritones SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210429005260/en/