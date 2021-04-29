Salarius Pharmaceuticals Announces Titles of Three Abstracts Accepted for Poster Presentations at American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today the titles of the abstracts accepted for poster presentations during the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Salarius submitted three abstracts detailing research regarding seclidemstat, all of which have been accepted for poster presentations, with one abstract also selected for a poster discussion session. ASCO will be held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.



The titles of the abstracts are currently available on ASCOs 2021 Meeting Library with full abstracts, including the dates and times of presentations, scheduled for publication at 5 p.m. ET on May 19, 2021. The titles of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract #11514: Phase 1 trial of seclidemstat (SP-2577) in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma.

Session: Poster Discussion Session, Sarcoma

Abstract #TPS11577: Phase 1 expansion trial of the LSD1 inhibitor seclidemstat (SP-2577) with and without topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma (ES) and select sarcomas.

Session: Poster Session, Sarcoma

Abstract #3073: Preliminary efficacy from an ongoing phase 1 dose escalation study of seclidemstat (SP-2577) in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors (AST).

Session: Poster Session, Developmental TherapeuticsMolecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

We are pleased to have all three of our submitted abstracts highlighting clinical research involving seclidemstat accepted for poster presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, stated David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. As previously noted, the full findings from the dose-escalation stage of the Phase 1/2 trial of seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma, including details on safety, dosing, and initial efficacy signals, will be reported at the conference. Moreover, we will report preliminary data from a second clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, which include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-translocated sarcomas.

This year, ASCO received and reviewed more than 5,400 abstracts for the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. Information about the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting may be accessed via the following website: https://conferences.asco.org/am/registration.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, solid tumors and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-translocated sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

