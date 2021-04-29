CorVel Names Joseph Rupp as Area Vice President

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has appointed Joseph Rupp as Area Vice President. Rupp brings to CorVel 30 years of experience, including a deep understanding of how to build a value-driven and disciplined sales and operations organization.

As Area Vice President, Rupp will oversee the management and growth of people, revenue and profits in California. He will supervise product and employee performance, focus on meeting and exceeding market profit and revenue goals. He will also focus on growing market share and enhancing both process development and business solutions.

We are excited to welcome Joseph Rupp to the CorVel team, said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. His vast experience will help him lead both individual and team transformation to create an optimum teamwork atmosphere, and he will ensure that the highest level of customer service is delivered to all of our clients across California.

Prior to CorVel, Rupp worked for two Fortune 100 companies where he built and led organizations to achieve sustained high performance in sales and operations. Most recently, as VP, Western Region, at MetLife, his team delivered consistently excellent results across core revenue lines while deploying both foundational and creative strategies. He also executed the California retail entry strategy resulting in $60 to $70M in new revenue over the initial launch timeframe. Prior to MetLife, he spent 17 years at Safeco Insurance where he worked in an Innovation Lab connecting technology programs to increased customer loyalty as well as how to build a best-in-class customer experience in a retail agency setting.

Im always thinking about the people, products and industry, and CorVel is a leader in the markets we serve, said Rupp. The companys technology and solutions, especially the integrated nature of the products, are best in class. More importantly, CorVel features truly impressive leadership and people across the board. Im grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this talented group of people.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

