CorVel Names Joseph Rupp as Area Vice President

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CorVel Names Joseph Rupp as Area Vice President

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry veteran brings extensive management and operational experience to workers compensation industry leader

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation ( CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has appointed Joseph Rupp as Area Vice President. Rupp brings to CorVel 30 years of experience, including a deep understanding of how to build a value-driven and disciplined sales and operations organization.

As Area Vice President, Rupp will oversee the management and growth of people, revenue and profits in California. He will supervise product and employee performance, focus on meeting and exceeding market profit and revenue goals. He will also focus on growing market share and enhancing both process development and business solutions.

We are excited to welcome Joseph Rupp to the CorVel team, said Michael Combs, President and CEO of CorVel. His vast experience will help him lead both individual and team transformation to create an optimum teamwork atmosphere, and he will ensure that the highest level of customer service is delivered to all of our clients across California.

Prior to CorVel, Rupp worked for two Fortune 100 companies where he built and led organizations to achieve sustained high performance in sales and operations. Most recently, as VP, Western Region, at MetLife, his team delivered consistently excellent results across core revenue lines while deploying both foundational and creative strategies. He also executed the California retail entry strategy resulting in $60 to $70M in new revenue over the initial launch timeframe. Prior to MetLife, he spent 17 years at Safeco Insurance where he worked in an Innovation Lab connecting technology programs to increased customer loyalty as well as how to build a best-in-class customer experience in a retail agency setting.

Im always thinking about the people, products and industry, and CorVel is a leader in the markets we serve, said Rupp. The companys technology and solutions, especially the integrated nature of the products, are best in class. More importantly, CorVel features truly impressive leadership and people across the board. Im grateful for the opportunity to work alongside this talented group of people.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Companys current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, managements beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Companys control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Companys network solution services and the Companys continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Companys strategic alliances within the healthcare market. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation
1920 Main Street
Suite 900
Irvine, CA 92614
Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com
ti?nf=ODIyNTY3NiM0MTQ0NTY5IzIwMTk0NTU=
8911cd50-7dc5-41f2-85ce-4f7b311a1989
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)