electroCore to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6

ROCKAWAY, NJ, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ( ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and answer questions.





Thursday, May 6, 2021, 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 877-269-7756

International: 201-689-7817

Conference ID: 13718262

Webcast: electroCore 1Q21 Business Update Webcast

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.