Medolife Rx Breaks Ground on Lab Facility and Increases Scorpion Count at First-of-Its-Kind Reservation in the Dominican Republic

BURBANK, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today it has broken ground on its lab facility in the Dominican Republic (DR) as well as increased the quantity of scorpions on the reservation, in preparation for mass production of its pharmaceutical and nutraceutical product lines.

The first-of-its-kind reservation is located in a remote area of the DR and is the ideal climate and terrain to support the healthy cultivation of various scorpions. Certain peptides found in scorpions are used in the formulation of many of the Companys pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The facility, which is currently under construction on the reservation, will be approximately 250 square meters and is expandable as needed in order to meet any increases in demand. It will serve as the Companys cGMP- and ISO-certified research lab where it will extract the peptides and conduct ongoing research and development on the clinical and wellness applications of Escozine and other formulations. Its addition will decrease the cost of venom production, enabling the Company to lower the final cost of its products, which will increase margins and the marketability of the products. This expansion will increase the reservations capacity ten-fold and the Companys goal is to be able to produce one million doses of Escozine per month in the near term.

As the Company furthers its clinical trials and nutraceutical sales of Escozine, it anticipates that demand will increase exponentially. As such, it has worked with the Ministry of Environment in the DR to secure the appropriate licensing and approvals for the expansion of the reservation and the building of the lab facility. Beyond the use in its own R&D and manufacturing efforts, additional cultivation capacity could be used as an alternative revenue source with scorpion venom being coined as one the worlds most expensive liquids by Business Insider.

Having an integrated supply chain of peptides was not only a strategic decision, but it is also a complete differentiator for our company as a global healthcare player, said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. There has been significant ongoing research into the potential therapeutic benefits of scorpion venom for years and this facility will position us as essentially the worlds largest cultivator and researcher of these highly specific peptides. With the additional scorpions as well as the integrated lab facility, we will be able to meet the demand for our products while controlling costs and furthering our research and development efforts on the scorpion peptides. We also have the opportunity to monetize any additional serum we extract, creating a whole new revenue opportunity for the company.

Medolife has been researching Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, for some time now. The peptides are amplified by the Companys polarization technology and the Company has clinical trials currently taking place on the product, focusing on treatment of both cancer and COVID-19. In recent months, the Company has announced results from numerous safety and efficacy studies as well as filed its final data set with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing on Escozine.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Companys portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Companys lead clinical development programs include Escozine, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Companys polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelians polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

