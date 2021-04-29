Logo
Vaxart to Present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that its founder and chief scientific officer, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., will present at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress Washington that will be held virtually from May 4-6, 2021.

Dr. Tuckers presentation titled, Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine; hold the ice and the needles, will provide insight into the Companys response and approach to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic with a room temperature oral tablet vaccine that is potentially protective against new and emerging COVID-19 strains.

Presentation details are as follows:
Title: Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine; hold the ice and the needles
Track: COVID-19: vaccine response & approaches
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The World Vaccine Congress is the largest, most established meeting dedicated to vaccines. From basic research to commercial manufacture, this one meeting covers the whole vaccine value chain where science, government and manufacturers all come together to create groundbreaking progress.

To register for the virtual conference, which this year is free to attend, please click here.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary tablet vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the Company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Its development programs currently include vaccines in tablet form designed to protect against coronavirus, Norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxarts first immuno-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patents covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
646 970 4688
[email protected]		David R. Holmes
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
646 970 4995
[email protected]
