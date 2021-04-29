Vaxart to Present at the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. ( VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral recombinant vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, today announced that its founder and chief scientific officer, Sean Tucker, Ph.D., will present at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress Washington that will be held virtually from May 4-6, 2021.



Dr. Tuckers presentation titled, Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine; hold the ice and the needles, will provide insight into the Companys response and approach to addressing the COVID-19 pandemic with a room temperature oral tablet vaccine that is potentially protective against new and emerging COVID-19 strains.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Vaxart oral COVID-19 vaccine; hold the ice and the needles

Track: COVID-19: vaccine response & approaches

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

The World Vaccine Congress is the largest, most established meeting dedicated to vaccines. From basic research to commercial manufacture, this one meeting covers the whole vaccine value chain where science, government and manufacturers all come together to create groundbreaking progress.

To register for the virtual conference, which this year is free to attend, please click here.

