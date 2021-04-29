Logo
Enphase Energy and Palomar Solar Grow Together Through Storage and Collaboration

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (

ENPH, Financial), a global energy management technology company and the worlds leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced Palomar Solar, a leading Southern California solar energy installation company, expanded its Enphase Storage business and made valuable contributions to the companies long-standing collaboration on home energy technology and new-product testing and feedback.

Since 2009, Palomar Solar brought solar energy to more than 3,000 Southern California businesses and homeowners. The company provides full, turn-key solar and energy storage solutions for its customers and manages the city or county permit processing, utility interconnections, and applicable state rebate programs. To further streamline the solar installation process, Palomar Solar maintains a licensed, in-house roofing department.

We value the close-knit working relationship with the business and technical teams at Enphase, and I believe they have the best solar technology in the world and continue to work for the benefit of both companies, said Andy Anderson, owner and founder of Palomar Solar and Roofing. To ensure that we can provide maximum value to our homeowners, we have integrated Enphase Storage with our full suite of customer services. With Enphase Storage, we have experienced a surge in demand from customers.

I want to thank the team at Palomar Solar for their continued partnership and collaboration, both of which contribute to our ability to drive customer-led innovation in Enphase Storage products, said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "Every home is unique, and the feedback and testing data we receive from Palomar allow us to evaluate and design for corner cases, which helps Enphase design an extraordinarily robust solar-plus-storage system. As the first Enphase Platinum installer in San Diego, Palomars homeowner customers benefit from the deep product knowledge Palomar takes into the field, and enjoy an outstanding customer experience.

For more information about solar in San Diego, Calif., visit Palomar Solar online at https://www.palomarsolar.com/. To learn more about Enphase Storage please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 34 million microinverters, and approximately 1.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energys technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; our outstanding customer service; and the performance by our installation partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphases current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphases most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: [email protected], (877) 797-4743

