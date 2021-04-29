Kane Biotech Announces Strong Positive Results of DermaKB™ Shampoo Consumer Trial

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX- V:KNE; KNBIF) (the Company or Kane Biotech), is pleased to announce that it has published strong positive results from a recent consumer trial of its DermaKB products.



Kane Biotech recently published on its website (link to report) the results of a significant consumer trial which began in November, 2020 and ended in January, 2021. Over 4500 participants signed up for the trial, with 1,402 filling out and submitting the questionnaire. Overall, the results were compelling with an average of 82% of participants seeing an improvement in their symptoms using both the Detoxifier and the Shampoo, with an average 33% reduction in the severity of symptoms after using only a three oz. sample of either product. Results of the trial are also available on the DermaKB website.

Over 4,000 participants is a huge consumer trial by anyones standard, explained Kanes Chief Scientific Officer, Gordon Guay, PhD. Having that many people register for the trial without any compensation implies there is still a significant need in the market for this type of product. Achieving these results after using such a small amount of sample product is very compelling. Even more remarkable is the result that of those participants who identified the leading dandruff shampoo as their most often used shampoo prior to the trial, 63% said they preferred DermaKB products, either individually or combined after the trial.

Investors interested in hearing more from Gordon Guay can review a video posted on the Kane Biotech website (link to video).

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (53 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, DermaKB and DermaKB Biofilm are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol KNBIF.

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com , or contact:

Marc Edwards Ray Dupuis Graham Farrell Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc Harbor Access LLC [email protected] [email protected] [email protected] +1 (514) 910-6991 +1 (204) 298-2200 +1 (416) 842 9003

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect managements current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Companys: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com . The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.

COVID-19 Pandemic

Since December 31, 2019, the COVID-19 outbreak of the novel strain of coronavirus, SARS- CoV-2, has resulted in a widespread health crisis that has affected economies and financial markets around the world resulting in an economic downturn. The effects of this pandemic on the Company may include decreased customer demand, interruptions to supply chains, manufacturing activities and research and development programs and increased government regulations or interventions. The duration and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unknown at this time and it is not possible to reliably estimate the length and severity of these developments nor the impact of these developments on the financial results and condition of the Company in future periods.

Source: Kane Biotech Inc.