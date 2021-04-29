Logo
Fortú to Offer Surcharge-Free ATM Access through New Partnership with Cardtronics

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agreement Provides Fee-Free Allpoint ATM Access at Top Retail Establishments

HOUSTON, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardtronics announced today that Fort, the first culturally contextual digital bank account for Latino and Hispanic-Americans, has partnered with Cardtronics to offer surcharge-free cash access for its members through the Allpoint Network of ATMs.

Fort users now have convenient and fee-free access to their funds through the Allpoint Network of 55,000 ATMs located at top retail establishments, including grocery and convenience stores, pharmacies, and big-box stores.

Understanding the importance of family within the Latino community, Fort aims to meet their unique needs in the U.S market, where households often share finances. Adding Allpoints retail-based ATMs to its platform helps Fort bridge the gap between the Latino community's cultural needs and convenient access to hard-earned cash without fees.

Cash is an important part of Latino and Hispanic financial lives in the U.S., and were proud to partner with Cardtronics in bringing its large network of conveniently located and surcharge-free Allpoint ATMs to our users, said Charles Yim, Fort CEO.

Fort is filling an important need by helping Latino households establish financial footing by offering things like convenient, secure, and surcharge-free access to cash, said Carter Hunt, Managing Director of North America for Cardtronics. It is a privilege to be a part of providing the infrastructure and support for creating a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Cardtronics Allpoint Network is the worlds largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with more than 40,000 ATMs in the U.S. and 55,000 worldwide.

About Fort
Fort is a digital bank account built for the culturally contextual needs of the 60 million plus Latinos and Hispanics across the U.S. Based in Miami, FL, Fort is backed by Valar Ventures and other leading fintech investors. Banking services are provided by LendingClub Bank N.A., Member FDIC.

About Cardtronics ( CATM)
Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at over 285,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. With our scale, expertise, and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics' Allpoint Network, the worlds largest retail-based surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike. Learn more about Cardtronics by visiting www.cardtronics.com and by following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
Lisa Albiston
VP Public Relations and Communications
832-308-4000
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Brad Conrad
EVP Treasurer
832-308-4000
[email protected]



For more information, please visit:
www.cardtronics.com
www.allpointnetwork.com
www.fortu.com

Fort Media Contact
Nicole Chivite
[email protected]
(786) 208-7393

Cardtronics is a registered trademark of Cardtronics plc and its subsidiaries.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ti?nf=ODIyNjIxMCM0MTQ2MDQ0IzIwMDgzMDY=
b3008687-7e7c-468e-a1c6-321dd0174413
