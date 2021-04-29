Emerging Markets Report: When FinTech Met Digital Currency

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For some time weve covered Legion Capital Corp(OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity lender that is looking to capitalize on investment opportunities for its investors and shareholders alike.



A brief primer about Legion Capital before we get into the most recent news from the Company:

First, the Company made the leap to OTCQX where its transparency and potential shareholder base greatly increase in our estimation. See our notes on the move here.

Secondly, the Company landed a big name when it announced the appointment of J. Bradley Hilton, grandson of legendary hotelier Conrad Hilton, as the company's Chief Technology Officer. Hilton will oversee Legion's global technology strategy, leading the company's continued innovations in FinTech powered specialized business lending and direct investing platforms.

Legion is focused on providing bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions. It is also vested in the red-hot Orlando real estate market.

But recent news from the Company about HOW investors can participate is compelling. And it could be a game changer.

On April 13, 2021, Legion announced the launch of its next generation investor platform for alternative asset investing, offering an enhanced investor experience with updated offerings, customized views and analysis.

We love that the User Experience (UX) is going to be dynamic but what is really interesting is the platform is going to be friendly to digital currencies. This means that in theory, a new BitCoin millionaire can roll their winnings into the tangible asset opportunity that Legion offers.

And while a seemingly novel idea, its not the first time a public company warmed to digital currency. Massive Square, Inc. has already committed to BitCoin in a big way.



A recent article form Investors Business Daily explains:



In 2018, (Square) launched Cash App, which enables users to buy and sell Bitcoin. In October, Square said it bought around $50 million in Bitcoin. It followed up in February with a $170 million Bitcoin purchase.

"We believe that Bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future," Square Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja said. "As it grows in adoption, we intend to learn and participate in a disciplined way. For a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey."

It would seem that Legions C-suite would agree, getting out early and welcoming Digital Currency acceptance to potential investors.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to be paid $150,000 by Legion Capital Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Emerging Markets managing member James Painter owns 1,025,000 shares of Legion Capital. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

