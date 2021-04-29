FactSet Measures COVID-19 Impact on High Net Worth Investors Globally

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

FactSet Measures COVID-19 Impact on High Net Worth Investors Globally

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pandemic changing high net worth investors attitudes to risk, willingness to use technology, and views on responsible investing; women investors bear brunt of a challenging environment.

NORWALK, Conn., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (:FDS) (

FDS, Financial), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, undertook its fourth consecutive survey into the behaviors and preferences of wealthy investors to better understand the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the wealth management industry. In November 2020, FactSet, in association with Aon, conducted a global online poll of investors with an average net worth of $1.6 million. Its research surveyed the attitudes of affluent and high net worth (HNW) individuals across five markets (Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, the U.S., and UK).

Key findings from the research study include:

  • Women investors are bearing the brunt of a challenging market environment. Women now look at their wealth and investments differently compared to pre-crisis. 28% say they have become more risk averse because of 2020s volatility, compared to one in five men. 35% of women are under pressure to reduce daily spend. HNW women also cite a wider range of worries about their financial plans than HNW men.

  • Women clients expectations of the investment process have also changed since the crisis. Volatility is a primary concern for women, but not for men. Female clients have a new set of emerging portfolio priorities, including managing the risk of unsustainable levels of corporate debt (a concern for 77%), adjusting to a lower dividend environment (74%), and avoiding inflated valuations (74%).

  • The emerging threats to clients wealth creation vary widely by market. While there is broad consensus on the portfolio opportunities, with HNW investors in all five markets highlighting domestic and international stimulus as positive developments, different threats are perceived on the horizon. Clients in the U.S., U.K., and Switzerland are more focused on low and negative interest rates; those in Singapore worry about the changing dividend environment. In Canada, market volatility is the key concern.

  • Diversification is now considered just one of several ways to mitigate portfolio risk. While 90% want to maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio, 85% of HNW clients prefer to invest principally in companies they know and trust. Similarly, three-quarters are seeking stocks in companies that have strong ethics.

  • 72% of investors are interested in learning more about responsible investing. Millennials are paying more attention to operational and reputation risk, demanding company insights on supply chain practices, labor treatment, and carbon emissions. Gen-X and Baby Boomers (aged 55-75) are more focused on governance insights, such as management profiles, executive pay, CSR efforts, and even political contributions.

  • Globally, investors perceptions vary widely on the definition of responsibility. Responsibility in wealth management is considered important by more than two-thirds of North American HNW clients. In Switzerland, investors are more focused on companies carbon footprints, diverse and inclusive workforces, and fair treatment of employees. In Singapore, clients reference companies corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

  • 61% say a transparent investment process is the most important proof point of a responsible wealth management organization. In 2016, this ranked second, after transparency in business performance. Millennials continue to have a broader frame of reference than other clients and are more likely to consider customer feedback and satisfaction, the use of socially responsible investing screening, and company statements on culture.

  • 43% of HNW clients can point to at least one recent socioeconomic trend they want (but have yet) to discuss with their advisor. This rises to 49% of Millennials and 53% of Generation-X (aged 35 to 54). Corporate conduct during the pandemic and environmental issues are front-of-mind global topics that clients expect to connect to their wealth management.

  • Clients want a 50:50 split in their digital and physical interactions with wealth firms once social distancing is eased. 54% of HNW clients wealth management activities took place online during the height of the pandemic, and now 46% say digital wealth management is a better use of their time, rising to 50% of U.S. clients. More than a third of Millennials (under-35s) value the improved access to research and insights.

  • A clear digital divide is emerging in the wealth management industry, with 42% experiencing no online pain points but the remainder seeking improvements. For example, 30% of investors in Singaporewho tend to be younger and more likely to self-identify as Early Adopters of wealth technologycite security concerns in their digital experience. Adoption of other digital capabilities is low, with 58% of investors overall choosing not to use at least one of the tools provided to them by their wealth managers, even though those who use these analytical tools report higher financial confidence.

For more information, please visit https://advantage.factset.com/digital-divide-in-wealth-ebook.

About FactSet

FactSet (:FDS | FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 153,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

ti?nf=ODIyNTkyMyM0MTQ1MDA1IzIwMjA0NzI=
000b9283-44d3-423f-b1ec-c20a3c97f852
FactSetMediaJennifer Berlin+1 617 330 [email protected] & Investor Relations Contact:Rima Hyder+1 [email protected]

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)