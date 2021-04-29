THOR Industries Celebrates Fifth Year Of Partnership With Care Camps

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

THOR Industries Celebrates Fifth Year Of Partnership With Care Camps

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Apr 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

RV industry leader deepens ties with non-profit that offers outdoor camping experiences to children battling cancer

PR Newswire

ELKHART, Ind., April 29, 2021

ELKHART, Ind., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) announced their continued commitment to support children dealing with cancer for the fifth consecutive year with a financial donation to Care Camps. The outdoor camping experience exclusively for children diagnosed with cancer enables campers to have fun, memorable outdoor experiences while receiving medical treatment.

(PRNewsfoto/THOR Industries)

In 2015, THOR Industries, the world's largest recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturer, led the way as Care Camps' first RV industry partner. THOR's continued support of Care Camps builds upon its dedication to make a lasting impact by connecting people with nature. In addition to monetary support, THOR has also provided Airstream, Jayco and Keystone RVs to Care Camps for use in camp programs.

"Care Camps is incredibly grateful for the dedication and ongoing support THOR has shown to our kids," said Care Camps Director of Development, Jennifer Mercer. "When the need for funding grew, THOR was the very first RV company that stepped up and joined the cause to help more children with cancer experience the healing power of the outdoors. Because of THOR's generosity, Care Camps is able to help thousands of children explore the joys of nature, while building the next generation of kids who love the outdoors and camping."

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Care Camps was able to provide adapted programming to thousands of children and their familiesholding events including virtual gatherings and 'Camp-in-a-Box' programs, which sent Care Camps items directly to the homes of families.

"Every child deserves to create lasting memories no matter what challenges they may be facing or where they're at in their journey," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR Industries. "We are grateful for the efforts and the creativity of Care Camps, and we remain committed to providing the children they serve with adventures and experiences which will last a lifetime."

Care Camps is a non-profit charity that supports 135 oncology camps which serve 42,000 children and their families. Through donor generosity, Care Camps is able to promise a completely free experience for all campers, regardless of race, disability or socioeconomic status. The camp provides kids who normally wouldn't be able to go camping with happiness, hope, and connections with others that can empathize with them. At Care Camps, kids with cancer get to forget about the chemo and the radiation and "just be a kid".

If you are interested in joining THOR in their support of Care Camps, please contact Care Camps at [email protected] or call 406-671-0447.

For more information on THOR Industries, and its ongoing programs and initiatives, please visit: www.thorindustries.com

About THOR Industries
THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visithttps://www.thorindustries.com/.

About Care Camps
Care Camps is a non-profit organization that serves kids in every community throughout the US and Canada and strives to ensure every child with cancer has the chance to experience the healing power of the outdoors at no cost to their family, regardless of race, disability, or socioeconomic status. Through Care Camps, kids who would never have had the chance to go camping are exposed to the wonders of the outdoors, creating a love of nature and memories that last a lifetime.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thor-industries-celebrates-fifth-year-of-partnership-with-care-camps-301280059.html

SOURCE THOR Industries

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)